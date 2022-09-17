Lakers May Bring Former Lottery Pick Out of Retirement: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers may potentially add multiple former lottery picks as the team prepares for the start of training camp. HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported the Lakers hosted Shabazz Muhammad, Jeremy Lamb and other former highly-touted draft prospects for a workout.

“Sources: The Los Angeles Lakers brought in several free agents for workouts, including former lottery picks Shabazz Muhammad and Jeremy Lamb,” Scotto tweeted on September 17, 2022. “Dwayne Bacon, Miye Oni and others also worked out for the Lakers, @hoopshype has learned.”

This marks the second Lakers workout for Muhammad this offseason as the forward visited the team in July, per Scotto. The veteran wing has not played in a regular season NBA game since the 2017-18 season when he was with both the Timberwolves and Bucks.

Muhammad Has Not Played Since the 2017-18 Season

Muhammad has been campaigning for another NBA opportunity dating back to last season. After being selected with the No. 14 pick in the 2013 NBA draft, Muhammad played five season in The Association. During a March interview with Scotto, Muhammad cited scoring as one of the major things he can bring to an NBA team if given another chance.

“I think obviously [I bring] scoring,” Muhammad noted at the time. “There’s a lot of small ball now in the NBA. I’m a really good rebounder, and it’s one thing I take an initiative in. I’d bring energy off the bench. That’s one thing I know I did when I was in Minnesota. I’d make sure I’m always staying fit and ready while being the best teammate I can be off the floor as well to the young guys.

“I’d let them know they can’t take the league for granted. I’d make sure I got extra shots and did all the little things. You can get frustrated when you’re not playing, and all of a sudden, you go in a game at the 45th game of the season, and they throw you in the game.”

Los Angeles Hosted Another Former Lottery Pick

You have just witnessed the most absurd NBA buzzer beater in a long time Jeremy Lamb keeps the Hornets in playoff race with THIS pic.twitter.com/3EAQFrKEUw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) March 25, 2019

Lamb is also a former lottery pick who played 56 games last season for the Pacers and Kings. Lamb was selected as the No. 12 pick in the 2012 NBA draft after a standout collegiate career at the University of Connecticut. The veteran wing averaged 7.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting 42.4% from long range in 2021-22. Lamb’s best season came during 2018-19, when the wing averaged 15.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.1 steals while shooting 34.8% from behind the three-point line.

Bacon is another intriguing player that the Lakers hosted as part of the workout. Last season, Bacon posted 10.9 points per game, 3.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists during his 72 appearances for the Magic, including 50 starts.

The Lakers Are Interested in Signing I.T.: Report

Isaiah Thomas gets the bucket for the Lakers 🔥 pic.twitter.com/PX1QikCseK — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 22, 2021

The Lakers also hosted former All-Star Isaiah Thomas and point guard Sharife Cooper, once a five-star prospect. Thomas had a brief stint with the Lakers after signing a 10-day contract in December, but Los Angeles opted not to ink the guard to another deal.

“Sources: Two-time All-Star Isaiah Thomas worked out for the Los Angeles Lakers along with several players, including Armoni Brooks, Sharife Cooper, Mychal Mulder, and others, @hoopshype has learned,” Scotto detailed on Twitter on September 17.