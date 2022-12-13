Lakers Tried to Trade Patrick Beverley & Kendrick Nunn for $164 Million Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly tried to trade guards Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn for a $164 million star.

According to a December 13 report from Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers offered Beverley and Nunn to the New York Knicks for Evan Fournier. New York and Los Angeles have discussed trade concepts involving Fournier and Cam Reddish.

“Before Reddish’s recent benching in New York, the Knicks originally engaged the Lakers to see if they’d have interest in swapping Evan Fournier for Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto wrote. “Beverley and Nunn will both become unrestricted free agents after this season.”

Fournier and Reddish aren’t in the Knicks’ rotation. The former is making $18 million this season, while the latter is earning $5.9 million.

Proposed Trade Lands Lakers Both Fournier & Reddish

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Beverley, Nunn and Juan Toscano-Anderson to the Knicks for Fournier and Reddish. Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype expanded on a hypothetical New York-Los Angeles trade on December 13.

“While they continue to weigh bigger deal involving Russell Westbrook, a Beverley and Nunn trade probably requires less draft equity to acquire an upgrade,” Gozlan wrote. “According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the Knicks and Lakers have discussed frameworks on a trade involving Fournier and Reddish. Beverley, Nunn, and one minimum salaried player matches for Fournier and Reddish, but the Knicks may have to include draft picks to entice the Lakers to take on Fournier’s $18.9 million for next season. The Lakers are projected to have $30 million in cap space in the 2023 offseason but that would get eliminated if they take on Fournier. Also, Reddish is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason. If he fits in well and projects to be a part of the Lakers future going forward his next contract too would eat into their books. With so little star power on the market this offseason, such a trade could make sense provided that they get sufficient draft compensation.”

Fournier averaged 6.9 points while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc in 13 games before getting benched. Reddish, meanwhile, put up 8.4 points per game while shooting 44.9% overall and 30.4% from 3-point land in 20 appearances prior to landing in Tom Thibodeau’s doghouse.

Beverley & Nunn Have Really Struggled for the Lakers

Beverley and Nunn have not played well for the Lakers. The former is averaging 4.5 points while shooting just 29.8% from the field and 23.4% from beyond the arc, while the latter is putting up 5.4 points per game while shooting 35.7% overall and 26.6% from 3-point range.

Fournier, 30, is a career 38.0% shooter from 3, so he could regain his shooting stroke playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Reddish, meanwhile, is only 23 and has shown flashes of being a talented scorer. He averaged 16.5 points over a four-game stretch for the Knicks in November.