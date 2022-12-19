$142 Million Star Player Lakers Want Won’t Be Traded: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers want to acquire a $142 million star. However, the small forward is reportedly not available in trade talks.

Marc Stein of Substack reported on December 18 that the Detroit Pistons are telling rival teams they intend to keep Bojan Bogdanovic. Los Angeles has been trying to get the swingman since July.

“The messaging from the Pistons to date is that they want to have a trusty vet like Bojan Bogdanovic on the roster next season to help a fully healed Cade Cunningham (who’s out for the rest of this season) and the rest of Detroit’s young core mount a playoff push,” Stein reported. “The reality, though, is that with Bogdanovic playing so well, interested teams are sure to remain interested and likely to keep ringing the Pistons’ phone and testing their resolve.”

The Lakers, who need more shooters around All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, tried to trade for Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz over the summer before the talented veteran was dealt to the Pistons. Bogdanovic is making $19.3 million this season and will have earned more than $142 million in his NBA career when his current contract expires after the 2024-25 campaign.

Bogdanovic signed a two-year, $39 million extension with the Pistons in October. His salary for next season is fully guaranteed at $20 million, while the 2024-25 season is only partially guaranteed at $2 million.

Report: Pistons Rejected Lakers’ Offer for Bojan Bogdanovic

According to a December 12 report from Stein, the Lakers were rebuffed in their attempt to acquire Bogdanovic, who is averaging 21.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists this season while shooting 49.7% from the field, 42.3% from beyond the arc and 90.1% from the free-throw line.

“They chased him during the offseason when Bogdanovic was still a member of the Utah Jazz and, according to league sources, continue to register trade interest in the 33-year-old Croatian,” Stein reported. “Sources say that the Lakers recently offered a trade package to Detroit for Bogdanovic centered around one future first-round pick with unspecified draft protections attached. The Pistons have to date declined those overtures, sources add, insisting on a fully unprotected future first from the Lakers to seriously entertain a Bogdanovic swap. Detroit, in fact, continues to tell interested teams (and there are several) that it wants to keep Bogdanovic.”

The Lakers, who are 13-16, aren’t the only team chasing Bogdanovic. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on December 13 that the Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Atlanta Hawks are also interested in Bogdanovic.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Scotto reported. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”

Will Lakers Stand Pat at Trade Deadline?

Davis is expected to miss at least one month after suffering a right foot injury against the Denver Nuggets on December 16. Jovan Buha of The Athletic wondered on December 18 if Davis’ injury could impact what Los Angeles does on the trade market.

“There are natural follow-up questions regarding the Lakers’ trade ambitions: How will Davis’ injury affect their trade activity? Will the Lakers be more aggressive? Less aggressive? Is adding a big man now their greatest priority? Do they believe this season is even worth saving with Davis missing a month-plus? Are the picks off the table? The answers to those questions, at this moment, are unclear,” Buha wrote. “But those are decisions Los Angeles brass is weighing in the coming days and weeks.”

After the Lakers defeated the Washington Wizards sans Davis on December 18, James was asked by reporters if he had concerns that the front office would be reluctant to make a move with Davis out for an extended period of time. The King, who is averaging 27.0 points, 8.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season, didn’t mince words.

“Not a question for me,” James said. “I have no idea. When I’m playing, I show up, prepare, go to work and get my guys ready to go win a basketball game. I play the game. I’m not in the front office, so we’ll see. But I’m focused on the game and us trying to win basketball games, especially when I’m out on the floor.”