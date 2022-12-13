Lakers Were Rejected in Their Attempt to Trade for $142 Million Star: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are having trouble trading for a $142 million star small forward.

According to a December 12 report from Marc Stein of Substack, the Lakers are trying to acquire Detroit Pistons swingman Bojan Bogdanovic. However, the Pistons are asking for a fully unprotected future first-round draft pick from the Lakers and Los Angeles hasn’t offered that in its conversations with Detroit.

“They chased him during the offseason when Bogdanovic was still a member of the Utah Jazz and, according to league sources, continue to register trade interest in the 33-year-old Croatian,” Stein reported. “Sources say that the Lakers recently offered a trade package to Detroit for Bogdanovic centered around one future first-round pick with unspecified draft protections attached. The Pistons have to date declined those overtures, sources add, insisting on a fully unprotected future first from the Lakers to seriously entertain a Bogdanovic swap. Detroit, in fact, continues to tell interested teams (and there are several) that it wants to keep Bogdanovic, who is averaging 21.0 points and shooting 50.8% from the field (43.7% on 3-pointers) as a Piston.”

The Lakers tried to trade for Bogdanovic from the Utah Jazz over the summer before the talented shooter was dealt to the Pistons. Bogdanovic is making $19.3 million this season and will have earned more than $142 million in his career when his current contract expires after the 2024-25 campaign.

NBA Insiders Reveal More Lakers-Bogdanovic Tidbits

Shams Charania of The Athletic said on December 12 that the Lakers have discussed sending a protected first-round pick and Patrick Beverley to the Pistons for Bogdanovic. Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and draft picks to the Pistons for Bogdanovic.

"The Lakers have discussed sending a protected first-round pick, as well as salary like Patrick Beverley, to the Pistons for Bojan Bogdanovic, sources tell me." NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports on the Lakers pursuing shooting in the trade market. pic.twitter.com/Mzfs4NNyzB — The Rally (@TheRally) December 13, 2022

Several teams are interested in Bogdanovic, who is averaging 21.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Pistons. The 33-year-old is shooting 50.8% from the field, 43.7% from beyond the arc and 89.1% from the free-throw line.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype,” Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on December 13. “Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season.”

The Lakers desperately need more shooters around LeBron James and Anthony Davis, as they are shooting just 32.2% on 3s as a team. Bogdanovic is a career 39.4% shooter from beyond the arc. He’s the ideal floor spacer at the wing position to pair next to James and Davis.

Lakers Will Only Trade Their 2 Picks for Championship-Altering Players

Charania reported on December 12 that the Lakers (11-15) will only trade their two future draft picks for championship-altering players. It appears Los Angeles’ front office will have to decide internally if Bogdanovic fits that bill.

“Moving (Russell) Westbrook to the sixth-man role has worked brilliantly for first-time head coach Darvin Ham,” Charania wrote. “In addition, the Lakers have made clear they’re prioritizing championship-altering players for their trade-eligible two first-round picks (2027, 2029). It remains to be seen who could become available as the season goes on.”

Bogdanovic scored a season-high 38 points against the Lakers on December 11, so Los Angeles knows what the veteran is capable of doing on a nightly basis.