Proposed Trade Sends Lakers $81 Million All-Star & $100 Million 2-Time All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to have unlocked a solution for Russell Westbrook, at least temporarily, by moving the former All-Star to the bench. Yet, Westbrook still remains the Lakers most viable trade chip if the team wants to make a major move prior to the February 9 deadline.

The Bulls are a team that could look to revamp their roster, and The Ringer’s Bill Simmons believes the Lakers should take advantage of a potential opportunity to finally add DeMar DeRozan. Simmons’ trade proposal has the Lakers landing DeRozan and center Nikola Vucevic in exchange for Westbrook and two Lakers first-round picks in 2027 and 2029. Simmons suggests the 2027 pick would be unprotected with the 2029 being top-five protected.

“DeRozan and Vucevic to the Lakers for Russ and those two [first-round picks] and make the 27 unprotected, make the 29 top-five protected,” the analyst detailed during a November 30, 2022 episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast.” “If you’re the Lakers, if you’re going to keep Davis, which I think is insane, but it seems like they’re going to. if you’re going to have LeBron.

“LeBron’s already putting out all these feelers for it. ‘You know, you don’t want to waste a great year for me.’ And the West is wide open, so you can talk yourself into it. What happens to [Rob] Pelinka if the trade doesn’t work, he gets fired? He’s gonna get fired anyway.”

The irony is that the Lakers had a chance to land DeRozan during the 2021 offseason prior to trading for Westbrook. Now, the Lakers are likely going to have to attach picks in a potential deal to move on from Westbrook’s $47 million salary.

Los Angeles is hoping that a rebuilding team could become more willing to acquire Westbrook given the guard’s expiring contract as the trade deadline nears. The main advantage of a Westbrook trade is allowing another team to clear cap space for the 2023 offseason.

DeRozan is averaging 26.3 points, 4.6 assists and 4.3 assists while shooting 31.3% from long range during 21 starts this season. Vucevic has struggled to play at an All-Star level since being traded from the Magic to the Bulls in 2021.

Yet, the big man would take some of the scoring pressure off LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The two-time All-Star is averaging 15.6 points, 11.2 rebounds and three assists while shooting 34.4% from the three-point line through his first 21 starts in 2022. Vucevic would also allow Davis to focus on playing his preferred position of power forward rather than center.

Would DeRozan & Vucevic Make the Lakers a Contender?

According to Spotrac, the Lakers are projected to have $34 million in cap space during the 2023 free agency, and any move similar to this proposal would take Los Angeles out of the running to add a significant piece this offseason. Vucevic’s four-year, $100 million contract expires at the end of this season, meaning the big man could be a bit of a rental player for the Lakers with his $22 million salary for this season.

DeRozan would be more a long-term commitment with his three-year, $81.9 million contract. The star guard is owed $27.3 million and $28.6 million salaries over the next two seasons before becoming a free agent in 2023. It is unclear if this deal would allow the Lakers to regain their contender status, but it would at least give Los Angeles a legitimate third star with DeRozan playing alongside James and Davis.

This Bulls proposal has a greater chance of moving the needle for the Lakers compared to potentially acquiring Buddy Hield and Myles Turner. The bigger question is whether the Bulls are willing to completely blow up their current roster.

The Ringer’s Michael Pina suggests it is time for the Bulls to tank in order to have a chance of drafting generational talent Victor Wembanyama. Chicago needs their 2023 first-round draft pick to land inside the top four to avoid sending it to Orlando.

“Let’s not mince words: The window that cracked open after DeRozan was acquired is closed,” Pina wrote on November 28. “If any team in the entire league should tank, it’s this one. The first-round pick they owe to the Magic in next year’s draft is top-four protected. Finishing with one of the three worst records in the league would guarantee a 52.1 percent chance to keep that pick in a draft that may transform the sport.”