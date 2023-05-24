Lakers Rival ‘Has Their Eye’ on Trading for Anthony Davis: Report

A Los Angeles Lakers rival “has their eye” on trading for Anthony Davis.

Volume Sports’ Colin Cowherd said on May 23 he heard at the February trade deadline that the Dallas Mavericks have their eyes on Davis.

“I heard at the trading deadline Dallas has their eye on Anthony Davis,” Cowherd said. “And they think LeBron still has a soft spot for Kyrie Irving. I think the Lakers and Mavericks, you will hear in the next month something. I really believe that. And I think you have to take the phone call and listen.”

The Lakers got swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals. Davis, an eight-time All-Star, averaged 26.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 2.8 blocks in the series while shooting 49.3% from the field and 87.5% from the free-throw line.

However, AD got outplayed by Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who averaged 27.8 points, 14.5 rebounds and 11.8 assists.

Davis signed a five-year, $190 million contract with the Lakers in December 2020. The deal includes an early termination option in 2024 and will be fully up in 2025.

Davis, who is 30 years old, has the same agent (Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group) as LeBron James.

The Lakers Don’t Plan on Trading Anthony Davis

The Lakers don’t plan on trading Davis this summer, sources told Heavy Sports. The Chicago native is still one of the top players in the NBA despite injury prone and inconsistent.

After Los Angeles lost Game 4 to Denver, Davis spoke about the Lakers’ future.

“We are definitely trending in the right direction,” Davis said. “Like I said, we don’t know what the roster looks like next year, but I think the guys that came in in the second half of the season played well for us and also helped us into this situation.

“Obviously, the goal is to win championships, and we wanted to be not just knocking on the door but actually get it done, walk through the door. So that’s our goal. That’s our goal every time we step on the floor for training camp, and I’m a hundred percent sure that will be the goal next year.”

Davis finished the 2023 playoffs averaging 22.6 points, 14.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 steals and 3.1 blocks in 16 games versus the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors and Nuggets.

Anthony Davis Reveals What He’ll Work on This Summer

Davis told reporters after Game 4 that he plans on working on his entire game this summer.

“Work on everything,” Davis said. “I never try to single out one thing. I mean, I can always get better at everything, shooting the three ball, handling, more efficient in the post, mid-range, everything, free throw line. Just making sure that I was better than I was last year.”

James will turn 39 next season, so Davis knows he has to be the “driving force” for the Lakers.

“Like I said, I know that he’s not getting any younger, so I have to be that driving force to pick him up some games, and there’s games where he goes off where he’s kind of carrying the team, but we can’t expect for him to do that for a full 82, and that’s where I come into play,” Davis said. “I’m always a guy to look in the mirror. I’m my own biggest critic, and I know it’s stretches throughout the season where I could have been better for our ballclub.”