Lakers Predicted Not to Acquire $251 Million Superstar for Russell Westbrook

One prominent NBA insider doesn’t believe the Los Angeles Lakers will acquire a $251 million superstar for Russell Westbrook.

In a December 29 article called “Wizards have to figure out who they are and solve the Kyle Kuzma equation,” The Athletic’s David Aldridge predicted that the Washington Wizards wouldn’t trade All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal to the Lakers for Westbrook and draft picks in 2027 and 2029.

“I’ve learned to never say never. But I’m pretty sure the Wizards are not trading Beal to the Lakers for Westbrook and the Lakers’ 2027 and/or 2029 first-round picks,” Aldridge wrote. “Let’s try to think this through logically. (I know the preceding sentence is ridiculous to type this time of year.) Washington is supposed to trade its three-time All-Star guard, to whom it just gave a quarter of a billion dollars and hasn’t traded during the last three seasons, when it could have, for a bushel of young players and/or picks, to L.A. for Westbrook — who would be here approximately three months before, again, moving on — and one or both of L.A.’s remaining tradeable future picks? And those picks would be used to draft two young men who are, as of this writing, around 14 and 12 years old, respectively? Do I have that right? Rob Pelinka, the Lakers’ GM, has to ask about players around the league, including Beal, to see if they’re available. That’s his job. But we don’t all have to take the bait like a Northern Pike in Lake Minnetonka, do we?”

On the December 16 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said some front office people he’s spoken to think the Wizards should deal Beal to the Lakers for Westbrook and future draft picks. Beal signed a five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this past offseason. He’s making $43.3 million this season and has a no-trade clause in his contract. The Lakers can only acquire Beal if he requests a trade from the Wizards and approves a trade to Los Angeles.

“Last month, I surveyed 20 front office people and I just asked them, ‘How do you even value (Beal’s) contract.’ And I asked through the lens of the Lakers,” Lowe said. “I asked through the lens of like, ‘Is Russ and the two unprotected picks, is that fair value for Bradley Beal?’ And if you asked 25 people around the league, you would get everything from. … You’d get some people saying, ‘Oh my god no, Bradley Beal is a top 25 player, multiple time All-NBA player. That’s not even close to requisite value for Bradley Beal.’ And then you’d get another group of people who’d be like, ‘Honestly, anything the Wizards can get to get off of that contract, they should probably do it.’”

The Lakers Want Bradley Beal, But Can They Get Him?

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on November 10 that the Lakers are interested in trading for Beal. The Florida product is one of the top players in the NBA and would complement LeBron James and Anthony Davis well with his shooting ability. Beal is a career 37.2% shooter from beyond the arc.

“A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say,” Haynes reported. “Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise.”

The Lakers may have interest in Beal, but there’s no financial way for them to acquire him without giving up Westbrook, James or Davis. Los Angeles would likely love to trade Westbrook and its draft picks to Washington for Beal, but the Wizards probably wouldn’t do that trade since Westbrook is a declining player who becomes a free agent after this season.

Lakers Giving ‘Serious Consideration’ to Riding Out Season With Current Roster

Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reported on December 28 that the Lakers front office may not make a trade this season. Los Angeles is only 14-21.

“The Lakers’ means for improving their roster this season are limited, rules prohibiting them from trading first-round picks other than the ones they have in 2027 and 2029 because of the steep price they paid for Davis,” Woike reported. “Internally, sources said, there’s been serious consideration given to riding out the season without making a major deal if they can’t find one that would make the team a realistic contender.”

The NBA trade deadline is February 9.