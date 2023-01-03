Lakers Urged to Acquire $103 Million Guard & $82 Million Center in Order to Win Title

The Los Angeles Lakers have been urged to trade for a $103 million shooting guard and $82 million center in order to win the championship this season.

On January 3, Cuffs The Legend — who is LeBron James’ friend and an NBA analyst — tweeted that the Lakers should acquire Buddy Hield and Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers.

still say fleece the Pacers for Turner & Hield and they winning it all — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) January 3, 2023

for the Lakers, Buddy Hield is Miami Heat Ray Allen but younger legs — 73-9 and THEY LIED (@CuffsTheLegend) January 3, 2023

The Lakers and Pacers have discussed a Hield-Turner trade several times. According to an October 3 report from Buha, Sam Amick and Shams Charania, Los Angeles almost sent Russell Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to Indiana for Turner and Hield in October before general manager Rob Pelinka determined that giving up two future draft picks was too steep of a price to pay.

The NBA trade deadline is February 9. The Lakers are only 16-21 on the season, but Cuffs The Legend believes the purple and gold can make a run at the championship with Hield and Turner in the mix next to superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Here’s the Perfect Way for the Lakers to Get Buddy Hield & Myles Turner

In December, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale proposed that the Lakers trade Westbrook, Damian Jones and draft picks to the Pacers for Hield, Turner and Oshae Brissett. Los Angeles would also get the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2023 first-round pick in Favale’s hypothetical trade.

“Some version of Turner-to-the-Lakers has been discussed approximately 4.9 kazillion times. There’s a reason for it,” Favale wrote. “Turner is the closest acquisition to a star the Lakers can reasonably chase without almost assuredly getting outbid. Dangling swaps in 2026 and 2028 on top of 2027 and 2029 firsts sounds like a lot in theory. And it is. But other teams will offer more for someone like Bradley Beal or Zach LaVine. … Surrendering both firsts is still a tough pill to swallow. The Lakers have to pay Turner this summer—and that’s assuming he wants to stay. And though Hield’s functional shooting is a breath of fresh air for one of the league’s clumpiest offenses, his $19.3 million salary for next season makes it harder for L.A. to operate as a meaningful cap-space team in free agency. … Expanding the deal to include Brissett and the Cavaliers’ 2023 first feels like a nice middle ground. That Cleveland first will be in the 20s if it conveys, and Brissett’s playing time has waxed and waned this season. The Pacers should prefer the chance to short the Lakers’ long-term future over keeping a low-end first and a player on an expiring contract who doesn’t factor into their own bigger picture.”

Hield and Turner would bring distinct skill sets to the Lakers. The former is one of the best 3-pointers shooters in NBA history, while the latter is an elite rebounder and shot-blocker. Hield is averaging 17.9 points this season while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. He leads the NBA with 146 3s. Turner, meanwhile, is averaging 16.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.1 blocks. He’s third in the league in blocks per game.

Not Everyone on the Lakers Believes in Buddy Hield & Myles Turner; That Logic Needs to Change

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on November 10 that it’s not “universally believed internally” within the Lakers organization that trade for Hield and Turner would move the needle to title contention. That logic needs to change since Hield and Turner are “perfect fits” in Los Angeles, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

“While Hield and Turner aren’t stars, they both look like perfect fits for this roster,” Buckley wrote on November 22. “The former ranks favorably among the league’s very best shooters, and the latter scratches itches for paint protection and floor spacing. In a single swap, the Lakers could give their offense more breathing room and their defense more insurance.”

Hield is making $20.5 million this season. He will have earned more than $103 million in his career when his contract ends following the 2023-24 campaign. The Oklahoma product signed a four-year, $94 million deal with the Sacramento Kings in October 2019.

Turner, meanwhile, is due $17.5 million this season. He will have accumulated more than $82 million in his career once the 2022-23 campaign ends. The Texas product becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season. He signed a four-year, $80 million contract with the Pacers in October 2018.