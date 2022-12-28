Lakers Among Favorites to Land $241 Million Superstar Point Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers are one of the favorites to land a stud point guard if he’s traded.

According to the latest odds by BetOnline.AG, the Lakers have 7-1 odds to acquire Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young.

Interesting…Pelicans odds if Trae Young is traded per @betonline_ag pic.twitter.com/QtrzGKuG5n — Jake Madison (@NOLAJake) December 27, 2022

Young is represented by Omar Wilkes of Klutch Sports Group, the same agency Lakers All-Stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis are with. Young signed a five-year, $215.2 million rookie maximum contract extension with the Hawks in August 2021. He will have earned more than $241 million in his career once his current deal expires in 2027.

A two-time All-Star, Young is averaging 27.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 9.9 assists this season while shooting 41.4% from the field, 31.6% from beyond the arc and 89.6% from the free-throw line. The Oklahoma product led the NBA last season in points (2,155) and assists (737).

Report: Trae Young Could Be Next Superstar to Request Trade

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on December 22 that Young could be the next superstar to request a trade if the Hawks don’t go on a deep playoff run this year. Atlanta is only 17-17.

“Rival executives in attendance at the NBA’s annual G League Winter Showcase are of the belief that Atlanta Hawks star point guard Trae Young could be the next player on a rookie max extension to request a trade if the team doesn’t make inroads come postseason time,” Haynes reported. “Young, 24, is as competitive as they come and has a strong desire to win big in this league. He’s under contract through the 2026-27 season but has an early termination option after the 2025-26 season.”

Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic reported on December 4 that Young and Hawks head coach Nate McMillan had a heated exchange that led to Young choosing not to attend the team’s home win over the Denver Nuggets at State Farm Arena on December 2. There was no disciplinary action given by the franchise to Young.

“While Young was receiving treatment on his right shoulder, sources say McMillan asked him whether he would participate in shootaround, receive treatment during walk-through and play in the game against the Nuggets,” Charania and Amick reported. “But Young made it clear that he wanted to focus solely on his treatment while missing shootaround and deciding later in the day whether he would play. That approach, however, was not McMillan-approved. Since the face of the Hawks’ franchise was deciding not to take part in shootaround, McMillan ultimately presented him with two options for that night’s game, sources said: Play off the bench — or do not show up to the arena. Young responded by saying he would not be playing against the Nuggets, and the team ruled him out while citing right shoulder soreness.”

How Can the Lakers Get Trae Young?

Young is one of the best players in the NBA. If he requests a trade from the Hawks, Atlanta will ask for a massive haul in return for the 24-year-old.

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Russell Westbrook and their two draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Hawks for Young and Justin Holiday. If Atlanta isn’t interested in acquiring Westbrook, Los Angeles can offer Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn, Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Max Christie, Juan Toscano-Anderson and draft picks for Young, who has career averages of 25.5 points and 9.2 assists.