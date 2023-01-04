Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $100 Million Star & $99 Million Champion for Russell Westbrook

In a January 4 column called “Grading 11 ambitious Bulls trade ideas as deadline looms,” Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago graded a blockbuster three-team trade idea between the Los Angeles Lakers, Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors.

The hypothetical trade had the Lakers sending Russell Westbrook, Max Christie and two future draft picks to the Bulls. The Lakers would receive Draymond Green from the Warriors and Nikola Vucevic from the Bulls, while Golden State would get Zach LaVine and Alex Caruso from Chicago.

Warriors receive: Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso

Lakers receive: Nikola Vucevic, Draymond Green

Bulls receive: Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Max Christie | Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick, Lakers’ 2027 second-round pick; next two tradable Warriors’ first-round picks

LaVine can’t be traded until January 15 since he signed a new contract with the Bulls in July. The two-time All-Star and two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion agreed to a massive five-year, $215.2 million deal in unrestricted free agency.

Vucevic, who was acquired by the Bulls from the Orlando Magic in March 2021, is in the final year of his contract and has been heavily linked to the Lakers. Green, meanwhile, has the same agent as LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“The Lakers use Westbrook’s mammoth expiring contract, Christie, and a far-off first to fortify their frontcourt twice over with a center who can reliably create offense for himself and others, and a forward who can still anchor a championship-caliber defense,” Schaefer wrote.

The Lakers Are Interested in Nikola Vucevic; They Have Been Connected to Draymond Green Too

The Lakers are interested in trading for Vucevic, according to a December 10 report from Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report. Vucevic signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Magic in July 2019. He’s averaging 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds this season for the Bulls while shooting 50.8% from the field and 36.9% from beyond the arc.

“The Lakers get a decent shake value-wise but are left with a stilted roster construction where all four of their best and highest-paid players are either power forwards or centers,” Schaefer wrote. “Vucevic helps their shooting issue but doesn’t solve it, especially if his role is undefined.”

Since Green has the same agent as James and Davis, the Lakers have long been considered a landing spot for the four-time champion. Green’s future with the Warriors is unknown after he punched Jordan Poole before the season started. The one-time Defensive Player of the Year signed a four-year, $99.7 million contract with Golden State in August 2019. Green has a player option worth $27.6 million for 2023-24.

Stephen A. Smith: Draymond Green Wants to Play for the Lakers

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on the October 10 episode of “First Take” that Green wants to play for the Lakers. Los Angeles head coach Darvin Ham and Green were both born and raised in Saginaw, Michigan. Green is also close friends with James.

“I can tell you right now that Draymond Green is expecting this to be his last year in Golden State,” Smith said. “Now he wanna be a Laker. He ain’t gonna tell anybody that, but don’t think I don’t know. He’d prefer to be a Laker if he gotta leave Golden State.”

The Lakers could start Dennis Schroder, Green, James, Vucevic and Davis if this trade with the Warriors and Bulls went through.