Lakers Could Acquire $301 Million Superstar Shooting Guard: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly could trade for a $301 million superstar shooting guard if he’s made available in trade talks.

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported on January 5 that if the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives believe the Lakers will try to acquire the two-time All-Star.

“If the Chicago Bulls make Zach LaVine available before the trade deadline, rival executives are keeping an eye on several teams who could have interest in trading for him, including the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Miami Heat,” Scotto wrote. “The Knicks have plenty of draft picks they can offer along with salaries to reach LaVine’s salary. LaVine played at UCLA, and when he signed with Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, the natural question people had around the league was whether they’d eventually try to get him to the Lakers.”

LaVine can’t be traded until January 15 since he signed a new contract in July. The two-time Slam Dunk Contest champion signed a five-year, $215.2 million deal with the Bulls as an unrestricted free agent. LaVine has been heavily linked to the Lakers since he has the same agent as LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The three stars are represented by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group.

LaVine not only went to college at UCLA, but he also told TMZ Sports in May that he’s always been a big fan of the Lakers. The 27-year-old is averaging 22.4 points and 4.3 assists this season for the Bulls while shooting 45.7% from the field, 37.8% from beyond the arc and 83.7% from the free-throw line.

Zach LaVine Isn’t Sure About His Role With the Bulls

K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported on January 3 that LaVine isn’t sure about his role with the Bulls, who are only 17-21 after winning 46 games last season and making the playoffs. DeMar DeRozan has emerged as Chicago’s primary option on offense and that has led to some tension behind the scenes between DeRozan and LaVine.

Zach LaVine isn't sure about his role with the franchise…

🎧: https://t.co/vJ0BCLugQY

💻: https://t.co/R5Iro36PPL pic.twitter.com/pAjJJdSheP — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) January 3, 2023

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported on December 20 that LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye-to-eye. LaVine, who began his career with the Minnesota Timberwolves, is making $37.1 million this season.

“The Bulls have held multiple team meetings trying to work out their issues, and that has included one-on-one, face-to-face sitdowns between DeRozan and LaVine, according to team and league sources who were granted anonymity because they are not authorized to speak publicly on team dynamics,” Charania and Mayberry reported. “DeRozan and LaVine have always had a strong mutual respect. Only 10 months ago, over All-Star Weekend in Cleveland, the stars proclaimed themselves as the NBA’s best duo. They maintain a good personal relationship. But their meetings have not led to in-game results so far, with a level of on-court, stylistic tension simply festering throughout the season and being magnified due to the win-loss record. Even more, multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye to eye. Over the past few weeks, there’s been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine’s situation in Chicago. All of this has been happening while LaVine is in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum deal that was signed this summer.”

Here’s 1 Way the Lakers Can Trade for Zach LaVine

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Kendrick Nunn, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV, Damian Jones, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Max Christie and their two first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for LaVine. Los Angeles could start Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, LaVine, James and Davis after the trade.

The Lakers could trade Russell Westbrook and draft picks to the Bulls for LaVine under CBA rules. However, according to a December 9 report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times, the Bulls aren’t interested in acquiring Westbrook.

“So while the Lakers might be looking to make a big trade and have their eyes on the Bulls’ roster, the feeling isn’t mutual,” Cowley wrote. “According to a source, executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas has no interest in acquiring Russell Westbrook and his expiring contract, even if it means adding draft picks.”