Proposed 4-Team Trade Sends Lakers 4-Player Package With Former All-Star

The Los Angeles Lakers are running out of time to strike a deal before the February 8, 2024 NBA trade deadline. This has prompted plenty of trade rumors that the Lakers could make to jumpstart their playoff push.

No player has been linked more to Los Angeles than Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray. Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus is getting creative about potential ways for the Lakers to finally land Murray.

The NBA analyst adds the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets to the mix. This creates a four-team trade proposal that sends Murray to Los Angeles as the deal’s headliner.

In addition to Murray, the Lakers land the following trade package: Tyus Jones (via Wizards), Wesley Matthews (via Hawks), Mouhamed Gueye (via Hawks) and a $10.5 million trade exception (from trading Gabe Vincent). The Lakers are sending out D’Angelo Russell, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino, a protected 2029 first rounder, Jaxson Hayes, 2024 second-rounder (via Clippers), 2025 second-rounder, 2027 conditional second-rounder (via Lakers) and the always appreciated cash considerations.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Hawks Would Likely Pass on This Lakers’ Package

4 team trade that Eric Pincus thinks would work for all 4 teams. Hella 2nd rounders going from the Lakers to Wizards but this might be the best trade proposal i’ve seen so far. pic.twitter.com/HuvXqqFPX2 — Audel Del Toro (@CantBeatAudel) January 29, 2024

It is a deal that is admittedly complex with all the moving parts. Here is what the Hawks land for the package going to the Lakers, including Murray.

Atlanta gets Hood-Schifino (via Lakers), Hayes (via Lakers), Spencer Dinwiddie (via Nets), 2029 protected first-round pick (via Lakers), a massive $18.2 million trade exception from moving Murray and cash considerations. This is where the deal has serious challenges.

The thought behind the Hawks moving Murray is because of the less-than-ideal fit alongside Trae Young. Yet, Dinwiddie needs the ball even more than Murray to be effective. This blockbuster proposal only makes sense as a cost-clearing move, rather than a deal that improves the Hawks.

Lakers Rumors: Hawks Head Coach Quin Snyder May Be Complicating a Potential Dejounte Murray Trade

REPORT: Atlanta Hawks want to find a third team to take on DLo in order to complete a Dejounte Murray trade with the Lakers, per Shams. “It centered around Russell, a 2029 first-round draft pick, and a pick swap. The hold-up was that Atlanta wanted to find a third team for DLo.” pic.twitter.com/LJJsyRYLMN — Basketball Network (@ballnetwork) January 22, 2024

The Lakers’ chances of landing Murray via trade appear to be getting more complicated. NBA insider Marc Stein reported that Hawks head coach Quin Snyder is pushing the front office not to deal Murray at the deadline.

“Another interesting wrinkle to emerge on the Murray front: League sources say Coach Quin Snyder has lobbied the Hawks to keep him,” Stein wrote in a January 29 story titled, “The latest from NBA Trade Season (again).”

“Murray has not only played well amid considerable trade noise — he recently drained game-winners in back-to-back games against Charlotte and Miami as captured in the video below — but also possesses a pretty manageable contract based on today’s standards.”

As Stein points out, Murray’s production is more than living up to his four-year, $114 million contract extension that begins next season. The Lakers would be wise to explore other trade options just in case Atlanta decides not to move the star guard.

“There is still time before Feb. 8 at 3 PM ET for discussions with the Lakers or other interested Murray suitors to regain momentum — with Atlanta widely regarded as one of the most open-for-business teams in the league,” Stein added. “The Hawks, though, are obviously not required to trade Murray before this season’s on-rushing deadline because his contract figures to remain movable beyond the deadline.”