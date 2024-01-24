3-Team Proposed ‘All-In’ Trade Sends Lakers a $215 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to be the subject of NBA trade rumors with Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine headlining the list of potential targets. Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey put together a blockbuster three-team trade proposal with the Oklahoma City Thunder as the potential third franchise.

The NBA analyst is pitching the Thunder as a potential team to broker a Lakers-Bulls deal that appears to be at a standstill. Bailey makes the case for the Lakers to finally go “all-in” by acquiring LaVine.

The Lakers receive LaVine and Thunder guard Aaron Wiggins in the proposal. Los Angeles sends out D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 first-round pick.

Chicago lands Russell, Davis Bertans, Hood-Schifino, a 2024 first-round pick from Oklahoma City (via Clippers), a 2026 second rounder and a 2029 first-round selection via the Lakers. The Thunder receive Hachimura and former Lakers big man Andre Drummond for their part in the deal.

Got all that? Let’s examine the pros and cons on the potential blockbuster deal.

Lakers Rumors: LA Plans to Pass on Striking a Trade for Bulls Star Zach LaVine

"[Zach LaVine's] name does not come up when I talk to people about Laker trades."@DanWoikeSports talks what he's hearing on Zach LaVine and the Lakers 👀 pic.twitter.com/kaNg4oSgS0 — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) January 22, 2024

Los Angeles sits at 22-23 through the team’s first 45 games which puts them as the No. 9 seed in the Western Conference. The Lakers are clearly searching for answers for a team that has had mixed results to start the season.

There is plenty of connections between LaVine and the Lakers, starting with the two-time All-Star being represented by Klutch Sports. Despite the ongoing rumors, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin reported the Lakers are likely to pass on a trade for the star. Los Angeles has until the NBA trade deadline on February 8 to make a final decision.

“Zach LaVine of the Chicago Bulls is not considered an option at this point, team and league sources told ESPN,” McMenamin wrote on a January 23, 2024 article titled “NBA trade deadline: How big of a splash could the Lakers make?” “The reasons are varied: With injuries already costing him 18 games this season, his production failing to translate to team success in Chicago and nearly $90 million guaranteed to him in the next two years — with an additional $49 million player option for 2026-27 — there would be too much risk involved for L.A.”

Is Chicago Bulls Guard Zach LaVine’s $215 Million Contract Worth It for the Los Angeles Lakers?

"The Lakers, I'm told, are continuing to monitor two players. I think the two guys at the forefront of their targets list going into the trade deadline, Dejounte Murray of Atlanta, and Bruce Brown Jr. of Toronto."@ShamsCharania on the Los Angeles Lakers 📺:… pic.twitter.com/qisoZUdrsy — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) January 24, 2024

The biggest hurdle to the Bulls moving LaVine is his five-year, $215 million contract that is slated to run through the 2026-27 season. LaVine has a $40 million salary this season, a number that escalates up to $48 million in the final year of the deal.

Despite this massive price tag, the addition of LaVine would give Los Angeles a third scorer to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. LaVine is averaging 19.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 34.9% from long range.

“For the Lakers, LaVine would undoubtedly be the third guy,” Bailey explained. “With opposing teams having to focus the bulk of their defensive attention on LeBron James and Anthony Davis, LaVine would likely see an efficiency boost as someone attacking the closeouts of lesser defenders and getting more catch-and-shoot opportunities.

“… As a supplement to LeBron and AD, the volume would go down, but LaVine could dominate defensive schemes scrambled by those two superstars.”