Blockbuster Trade Proposal Swaps 2 Lakers Starters for $215 Million Star

The Los Angeles Lakers structured D’Angelo Russell’s new contract with maximum flexibility which has prompted plenty of NBA trade rumors. Russell waived his ability to have a no-trade clause, per Spotrac’s Keith Smith which means the Lakers could explore potential deals at the trade deadline.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested a blockbuster trade proposal with the Bulls centered around Zach LaVine. Los Angeles moves Russell, Rui Hachimura, rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino and a 2029 first rounder to Chicago for LaVine in the proposed trade.

“Should the Bulls become ready to move on—his name is already in the rumor mill—this might be enough to get a deal done,” Buckley wrote on July 13, 2023. “It isn’t an overwhelming offer (its appeal hinges largely on one’s opinion of Russell and Hachimura), but LaVine isn’t an overwhelming superstar. He has made a single playoff trip in nine NBA seasons. He’s also had knee trouble in the past and is owed an unconscionable amount of money in the future.”

Chicago Bulls Rumors: Could the Team Be Willing to Move off Zach LaVine’s $215 Million Contract?

35 PTS FOR ZACH LAVINE 🔥 BULLS LEAD AFTER BEING DOWN 19 📺: Live on ESPN | #ATTPlayIn pic.twitter.com/cPESMspLwc — NBA (@NBA) April 13, 2023

There are reasons to have doubts that this Lakers offer would be enough to entice the Bulls to move off LaVine. The two-time All-Star still has four seasons remaining on a five-year, $215 million contract.

LaVine is slated to have a $40 million salary for 2023-24 but this number balloons to $48.9 million by 2026-27. Given a stricter new NBA CBA, the Bulls may be more willing to trade LaVine to move away from his massive deal.

The Chicago guard averaged 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 37.5% from three-point range in 77 starts during the 2022-23 season. LaVine would give LeBron James and Anthony Davis the most talented third star that the Lakers duo has played with during their LA tenure together.

Lakers Rumors: Los Angeles Could Explore Trading D’Angelo Russell at the Deadline

Gabe Vincent has a ‘legitimate chance’ to steal D’Angelo Russell’s starting job, per @jovanbuha “…this is an open competition and Vincent has a legitimate chance to steal the starting job. He is the better defender than Russell and a more natural off-ball fit as a lower-usage… pic.twitter.com/O8Kmf0atVM — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) July 13, 2023

All eyes will be on Russell’s future in Los Angeles not only with his lack of a no-trade clause, but the team’s offseason addition of Gabe Vincent. Russell heads into training camp as the favorite to start at point guard, but Vincent is expected to challenge to win the starting gig. The structure of Russell’s two-year, $36 million deal has created speculation that the Lakers could dangle the guard as a trade chip ahead of the deadline.

“D’Angelo Russell’s new two-year contract with the Los Angeles Lakers is guaranteed for $36M, a league source told @spotrac,” Smith tweeted on July 10. “The second season is a player option. Russell has $700K in incentives in each season of the deal. In addition, Russell waived his implied no-trade clause.”

Reading between the lines, this likely means that Russell found the Lakers to be offering the most lucrative deal in free agency. As part of this new contract, Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka desired to have the option of keeping Russell as a potential trade candidate if things do not go as planned. Russell will have a $17.3 million salary for the 2023-24 season, and Vincent’s $10.5 million for this season would be a more affordable eventual replacement option.