Proposed Trade Lands Lakers 3-Time All-Star & $428 Million Guard for Russell Westbrook

Some NBA executives believe the Los Angeles Lakers could acquire a three-time All-Star and $428 million shooting guard for Russell Westbrook.

On the December 16 episode of “The Lowe Post” podcast, ESPN’s Zach Lowe said some front office people he’s spoken to think the Wizards should trade Bradley Beal to the Lakers for Westbrook and future draft picks.

“Last month, I surveyed 20 front office people and I just asked them, ‘How do you even value (Beal’s) contract.’ And I asked through the lens of the Lakers,” Lowe said. “I asked through the lens of like, ‘Is Russ and the two unprotected picks, is that fair value for Bradley Beal?’ And if you asked 25 people around the league, you would get everything from. … You’d get some people saying, ‘Oh my god no, Bradley Beal is a top 25 player, multiple time All-NBA player. That’s not even close to requisite value for Bradley Beal.’ And then you’d get another group of people who’d be like, ‘Honestly, anything the Wizards can get to get off of that contract, they should probably do it.'”

Beal signed a massive five-year, $251 million contract with the Wizards this past offseason. He’s making $43.3 million this season and will have earned more than $428 million in his career once his contract expires following the 2026-27 campaign. The Florida product has a no-trade clause in his contract, so the Lakers can only acquire Beal if he requests a trade from the Wizards and approves a deal to Los Angeles.

Report: The Lakers Want Bradley Beal

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported on November 10 that the Lakers are interested in trading for Beal. The 29-year-old is averaging 23.2 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season while shooting 52.2% from the field, 34.1% from beyond the arc and 87.0% from the free-throw line.

“A star player whom the Lakers are known to covet is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal, sources say,” Haynes reported. “Going after the 10-year veteran would only be an option if Beal were to request a trade, a tactic he has been reluctant to exercise.”

Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated reported on November 8 that the Lakers are waiting for a “specific player” to trade for. An NBA executive who spoke to Beck thinks Beal will get traded and that the Lakers are his preferred landing spot.

“So here was the quote from the Western Conference executive I spoke to who had mentioned this,” Beck said on “The Crossover with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck” podcast. “He says, ‘Washington is the one that I keep thinking that’s going to happen. If you’re the Lakers, don’t you think you can get Bradley Beal? He’s got a no-trade clause. He wants to come to California.'”

Bradley Beal Would Be a Great Fit Next to LeBron James & Anthony Davis

Beal would be a terrific fit next to Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis since he’s a three-level scorer. The St. Louis native is a career 37.2% shooter from beyond the arc. He can space the floor for James and Davis, who need more shooters around them.

“If the Lakers can ever get their hands on Beal, he could be the biggest hope to cure much of what ails their punch-less offense,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley wrote on November 22. “The fact that he operates as both an on-ball shot-creator and an off-ball spot-up shooter means he should be a snug fit both alongside L.A.’s other stars and by himself when the others need a breather.”

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Westbrook and their two draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Wizards for Beal if Beal agrees to the move.