Lakers Interested in Trading for $91 Million Star Guard: Report

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for a $91 million star.

Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports reported on December 20 that Orlando Magic veteran Terrence Ross has “long garnered interest” from the Lakers, who need more shooters around superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Terrence Ross has long garnered interest from the Los Angeles Lakers, sources said,” Fischer reported. “New York was in pursuit of Ross in previous years, as well. Yet, while Orlando has rebuffed offers below a first-round pick for the veteran swingman in recent seasons, sources said, it’s difficult to foresee a playoff contender sacrificing more than a single second-round selection for Ross’ services. The same goes for Gary Harris, although both wing players carry no guaranteed salary beyond this 2022-23 campaign.”

Ross is in the final season of a four-year, $54 million contract he signed with the Magic in July 2019. The Oregon native is making $11.5 million this season and will have earned more than $91 million in his career once he enters unrestricted free agency in July 2023.

Ross is averaging 8.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists this season while shooting 41.3% from the field, 36.6% from beyond the arc and 73.3% from the free-throw line. The 31-year-old comes off the bench for the Magic, who are in rebuild mode.

How Can the Lakers Acquire Terrence Ross?

In a December 7 column called “Trade Ideas for NBA Buyers and Sellers,” Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley proposed that the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook to the Magic. Buckley’s theoretical trade had the Lakers sending Westbrook and a 2027 first-round pick to the Magic for Ross, Gary Harris, Jonathan Isaac and R.J. Hampton.

“Obviously, L.A. thinks it has enough trade assets to nab a star. Also obvious, this trade doesn’t deliver a star,” Buckley wrote. “So why would the Lakers consider it? Because star power isn’t the problem. Anthony Davis suddenly looks better than ever—99 points, 27 rebounds and six blocks over his last two outings—and any age-related decline experienced by LeBron James gets a million times less scary if he can finally serve as AD’s co-star, not the other way around. With those two leading the charge, the Lakers need reliable role players, and this deal might deliver as many as four.”

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Westbrook to the Magic for Harris, Ross, Isaac and Hampton. Orlando would acquire Westbrook’s $47.1 million expiring salary, while Los Angeles would receive $44.3 million in combined money.

Buckley: Magic Players Can Help the Lakers

Buckley thinks Harris, Ross, Isaac and Hampton can help the Lakers, who are 13-17 on the season.

“Gary Harris is the best part of the incoming package, as he masters the three-and-D role that works so well alongside James and Davis,” Buckley wrote. “Terrence Ross, meanwhile, can be hit or miss on defense, but he’s ignitable on offense. Both Harris and Ross are shooting better than 39 percent from three. Each could easily handle 20-plus minutes per night for the Lakers. Harris would probably force his way into the closing lineup, too.

“Isaac has been working his way back from a knee injury since August 2020. Hampton has just 136 games under his belt and has yet to fill an important role for a winning team. Neither should be counted on for much of anything, but if everything breaks right, Isaac is a five-position defender and Hampton is an athletic, downhill-attacking combo guard.”