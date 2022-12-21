Proposed Trade Lands Lakers $215 Million Superstar & $100 Million All-Star for Russell Westbrook

In a December 21 column called “Teams Are Watching the Bulls—and Zach LaVine—Closely Ahead of the Trade Deadline,” Bleacher Report’s Eric Pincus thought of a way for the Los Angeles Lakers to acquire Zach LaVine from the Chicago Bulls.

Pincus proposed that the Lakers trade Russell Westbrook and draft picks to the Bulls for LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.

“The guard joined Klutch Sports Group in 2021, which naturally raises the specter of the struggling Los Angeles Lakers making a bid for the star,” Pincus wrote. “The Lakers could make a pitch for LaVine and Vucevic for Russell Westbrook and 1-2 future first-round picks as compensation.”

LaVine can’t be traded until January 15 since he signed a new contract with the Bulls in July. The two-time All-Star agreed to a massive five-year, $215.2 million deal. LaVine has the same agent as Lakers superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, so he’s always been linked to the purple and gold.

Vucevic, meanwhile, is in the final year of his contract. The two-time All-Star signed a four-year, $100 million deal with the Orlando Magic in July 2019.

Report: Bulls Owner Won’t Help the Lakers

One NBA agent told Pincus that Bulls owner Jerry Reinsdorf won’t help the Lakers: “Reinsdorf isn’t helping the Lakers.” However, if LaVine requests a trade from the Bulls, Reinsdorf will have to trade the two-time Slam Dunk contest champion.

“Los Angeles has long monitored the Chicago situation, with DeRozan and Vucevic potential targets,” Pincus wrote. “LaVine, 27, is a better shooter than DeRozan to complement LeBron James. But would L.A. take on that money even if Klutch urged the move? Contract and health aside, LaVine would complement the Lakers’ two stars with his shooting ability. Both he and DeRozan can score, but LaVine is the better outside shooter.”

Under CBA rules, the Lakers can trade Westbrook, Patrick Beverley, Kendrick Nunn and their draft picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Bulls for LaVine and Vucevic. Chicago could be interested in that deal since Westbrook, Beverley and Nunn become free agents after this season.

The Lakers, who are 13-17 on the season, could start Dennis Schroder, LaVine, James, Davis and Vucevic once Davis returns from his right foot injury.

Report: Zach LaVine and the Bulls Are Not Seeing Eye-to-Eye

Shams Charania and Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reported on December 20 that LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye-to-eye. The Bulls’ dispute at halftime against the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 18 revolved around LaVine’s defense, according to Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times.

“Even more, multiple league sources and sources close to the organization say LaVine and the Bulls are not seeing eye-to-eye,” Charania and Mayberry reported. “Over the past few weeks, there’s been a palpable feeling across various parts of the franchise of a disconnect over LaVine’s situation in Chicago. All of this has been happening while LaVine is in the first season of a five-year, $215 million maximum deal that was signed this summer.”

LaVine is averaging 21.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Bulls while shooting 44.5% from the field, 36.5% from beyond the arc and 82.4% from the free-throw line. Vucevic, meanwhile, is averaging 16.7 points and 10.5 rebounds while shooting 51.7% overall and 37.6% on 3s.