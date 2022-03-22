Nets’ Kevin Durant Playfully Clowns Lakers’ LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James went off against the Cleveland Cavaliers on March 21. The four-time MVP finished with 38 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists, improving to 17-1 against his former team.

LeBron is 37 and leads the league in scoring. If he wins the scoring title this season, he’ll become the oldest player in NBA history to accomplish that feat. Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, who scored 37 points versus the Utah Jazz on March 21, playfully trolled LeBron on Instagram after watching highlights of the King’s night in Cleveland.

“Easy work,” Durant wrote on Instagram about LeBron’s performance against the Cavaliers. “It’s funny how smooth this sh*t look at 48 years old lol.”

LeBron is the fourth-oldest player in the NBA right now and he’s still averaging 30.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 6.3 assists. It’s been a pleasure to watch him dominate the game despite being 37 and the four-time Finals MVP is having a blast playing.

LeBron: ‘I’m Literally Having the Time of My Life Right Now’

The Lakers are in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They have been a walking disaster all season and probably won’t win the championship despite having LeBron, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook.

However, LeBron is still having fun playing.

“I’m literally having the time of my life right now,” LeBron said after the Lakers defeated the Cavaliers. “The game’s such a beautiful thing. … I couldn’t care less what the narrative about our team is. At my point in my career, I don’t get involved in that stuff. I don’t read about it, I don’t hear it too much. … None of that stuff matters to me, I’m having a blast playing the game of basketball.”

Durant’s Nets and LeBron’s Lakers had the first and second-best odds, respectively, to win the championship in the preseason. However, Brooklyn and Los Angeles are likely headed for the play-in tournament, proving once again that the oddsmakers sometimes get their predictions terribly wrong.

Lakers, Nets Have Struggled

The Lakers and Nets have struggled this season despite LeBron and Durant putting up spectacular numbers. The two future Hall of Famers will surely be threats in the play-in tournament, but it’s unknown if their teams can do damage.

Durant’s Nets are in eighth place in the East. Ben Simmons hasn’t played since being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers and Kyrie Irving can’t play in Toronto or New York since he’s unvaccinated against COVID-19. Meanwhile, LeBron’s Lakers are 10 games under .500. Westbrook leads the NBA in turnovers and Davis is out with a foot sprain.

LeBron and Durant have been asked to carry the offensive burden all season. KD is only 33 and has Irving’s talents for road games, but LeBron is 37 and has so many miles on his legs since he’s played in 10 NBA Finals. At some point, LBJ may break down.

Hopefully, though, LeBron continues to play at a high level this season. It’s been remarkable to see him put up MVP numbers at his age and we may never see another player defeat father time as LeBron has.