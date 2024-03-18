Novak Djokovic Pays Homage to Lakers Star LeBron James [WATCH]

Tennis World No. 1 player Novak Djokovic posted a video of him on Instagram hitting a 3-pointer at Crypto.com Arena and quickly pulled the LeBron James‘ celebration, paying homage to the Los Angeles Lakers superstar.

Djokovic, whom former World No. 1 Jim Courier considers the GOAT (greatest of all time), pulled up for the Lakers-Golden State Warriors game on March 16.

The Lakers lost that game 128-121, but not after James scored 40 points as he tried to carry his team on his back following Anthony Davis‘ exit late in the first quarter with an eye injury.

The tennis star from Serbia met with James before the game and gave him an autographed tennis racquet.

“Amazing to witness greatness on and off the court. King 👑 Lebron and Steph performance was outstanding last night. So impressive to see them still going strong at their age. Good luck to both of these superstars and all time greats 🙌👏🏀,” Djokovic wrote on Instagram. “Thank you @lakers for kind hospitality few weeks ago and last night 🙏🏻”

Djokovic also handed Warriors superstar Stephen Curry an autographed tennis racquet after the game.

In return, Curry gave the tennis star his autographed game-worn jersey.

“That’s awesome,” Djokovic was heard saying when Curry made the gesture.

Djokovic’s presence came after another tennis legend, his former rival, Roger Federer paid a visit to Curry and the Warriors on March 9.

Unfortunately for Federer, Curry did not play and the Warriors lost 126-113 to the San Antonio Spurs at their home court.

76ers Floated as Threat to Sign LeBron James

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report views the Philadelphia 76ers as a team that could lure James out of Los Angeles if they select his son Bronny James in June’s NBA Draft.

“What if the Sixers used their first- or second-round pick in June to draft Bronny James? Should his father, LeBron James (No. 1 on our free-agent big board), opt out of his contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia could have just enough to max him out at around $50 million.

“That would give the Sixers another $7 million in space, plus the room mid-level exception of about $8 million to flesh out a roster with Paul Reed, Embiid, Maxey and the James father-and-son pairing.” Bronny James’ plans to enter the NBA Draft this season remain unknown as he’s having a lackluster freshman season at USC.

Anthony Davis Questionable vs. Hawks

Davis remains officially listed as questionable against the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, March 18, morning after Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis‘ elbow inadvertently hit his eye late in the first quarter.

But Davis’ condition has improved, according to an ESPN report.

A source familiar with Davis’ injury told ESPN the Lakers big man began to feel improvement Saturday night and continued to improve Sunday.

The Lakers labeled Davis’ eye injury as a left corneal abrasion.

“[Davis] Wasn’t able to see out of that left eye, vision blurred,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham told reporters following the Lakers loss when the All-Star big man only played 11 minutes and 57 seconds — all in the opening quarter.