Sharpshooters for Lakers to Target After Signing Andre Drummond

With the Los Angeles Lakers signing Andre Drummond, they’ve filled one of their biggest holes. They’ve been searching for a new starter at center and they found one. However, the addition of Drummond doesn’t fix the fact that the Lakers are a bad 3-point shooting team.

The team is 23rd in the NBA from beyond the arc. There are players on the squad who can hit some shots but many of them aren’t having the best season. If the Lakers hope to contend with a team like the Brooklyn Nets, they need to score points. Luckily, there should be more players to hit the market. Below we’re going to go through some players the Lakers should be targeting over the coming weeks.

Otto Porter Jr.

Probably the best fit for the Lakers was just traded to the Orlando Magic at the deadline in Otto Porter Jr. He’s exactly what Los Angeles wants. He’s a strong defensive wing and also a good 3-point shooter. He’s a career 40.3% shooter from beyond the arc.

Porter has made a career out of being a three-and-D player. With LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Drummond on the roster, the Lakers don’t need somebody to come in a be a major impact player. They just need a wing who can hit threes and play defense. There’s a real chance the Lakers will have to play the Clippers in the playoffs later this year. They have the best wing combination in the NBA with Paul George and Kawhi Leonard. Adding a guy like Porter would take some pressure off LeBron and Davis on the defensive end.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the veteran forward is planning to remain in Orlando. If that’s the case, the Lakers won’t even get a chance with him. However, things could change quickly and he could force his way out.

Jeff Teague

If Porter doesn’t ever hit free agency, the Lakers will have other options. Jeff Teague was also traded to the Magic recently but he’s already been waived by the team. That means he should be free to test free agency.

Teague could be a fit with the Lakers if they’re looking for a point guard who can shoot to backup Dennis Schroder. Before getting traded by the Boston Celtics, Teague was hitting 46.4% of his 3-point shots this season. If he can come to Los Angeles and hit that same percentage of shots, he’ll be very valuable to the team.

Maurice Harkless

Same as with Porter and Teague, Maurice Harkless was traded away. He was sent from the Miami Heat to the Sacramento Kings. While he hasn’t been let go yet, it wouldn’t be a surprise if there’s no plan to keep him on the roster for much longer.

That will give Harkless the opportunity to join a contending team. The Lakers were reportedly interested in him last year and could be again this year. Harkless is another guy who can play some defense, but his 3-point shooting isn’t great. He’s a 32.6% career 3-point shooter. He wouldn’t be as ideal of a fit as Teague or Porter, but he could help. He’s capable of getting hot from three and can defend the wing.

