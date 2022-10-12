Patrick Beverley Goes Off on Draymond Green for Punching Jordan Poole

On the first episode of his new podcast called “The Pat Bev Podcast,” Los Angeles Lakers guard Patrick Beverley sounded off on Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who punched teammate Jordan Poole in the face last week.

Beverley, who was a guest on Green’s podcast before the four-time champion fought Poole, said Green was wrong and that teammates should never get into physical confrontations.

“That should never happen at all,” Beverley said. “That should never happen. Obviously, you know, like anything, you know, you argue, but fighting, no. I mean, we’re professionals, you know, that’s a line you don’t cross.”

Green punched Poole on October 5th and the video of the punch was leaked to the public. The one-time Defensive Player of the Year apologized to Poole and the team before practice the next day and then immediately left the facility and went home. Green held a press conference on October 8th where he publically apologized. The veteran swingman has been away from the Warriors since then.

The Lakers take on the Warriors on opening night on October 18th. Golden State head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on October 11th that Green is expected to play.

Beverley Talks Poole

Beverley, who was acquired by the Lakers from the Utah Jazz, said if he was punched by a teammate, he wouldn’t know for certain if he’d be comfortable being on the team moving forward.

“If I’m one of the guys, you know, on the other side, you know, that’s been punched or hit, I don’t know if I wanna be there anymore,” Beverley said. “I mean, from a feel comfortable at work, you know, it’s only so much sorry you can get from that. Obviously, I’m gonna be a meme the rest of the year. Any city I go to, it’s gonna be like they’re gonna remember that more than my basketball play or the championship I just helped Golden State win.”

Poole had an outstanding 2021-22 season. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists while shooting 44.8% from the field, 36.4% from beyond the arc and 92.5% from the free-throw line. The Michigan native is eligible to sign a rookie-scale extension. The Warriors have until October 17th to sign Poole to an extension. If a deal isn’t reached, Poole becomes a restricted free agent next summer.

Lakers Have a Chance to Upset Warriors

The Lakers have a chance to upset the Warriors on opening night since Golden State’s locker room may be fragile at the moment. Kerr said Green’s punch “is the biggest crisis that we’ve had since I’ve been the coach here.”

“This is the biggest crisis that we’ve had since I’ve been the coach here,” Kerr said. “It’s really serious stuff. We’re not perfect. … But we’re going to lean on the experience that we have together and trust that this is the best decision for our team. We have a lot of work to do. All of us.”

The Lakers defeated the Warriors by a final score of 124-121 to earn their first preseason win on October 9th.