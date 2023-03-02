“It’s hard to judge me from the outside stuff,” Beverley said. “A lot of people think what I do is put on a lot of antics and all that extra [stuff]. But reality, when I’m on your team and I’m your teammate, I’m a player and you’re my coach, you get a different vibe: ‘He’d do anything for the team.’

“You know me, I’m going to be on Zach LaVine a**. I’m going to give him all the energy he needs. Destroy people. Me and DeMar DeRozan, we good. I got a [pick-and-pop] 5 in [Nikola] Vucevic. I’m excited.”

The Bulls have some work to do if they want to get into the postseason. Despite winning three of their last four, Chicago is the No. 11 seed in the Eastern Conference.