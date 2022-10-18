Patrick Beverley Goes Off About Russell Westbrook Not Joining Lakers Huddle

On the latest episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast,” Patrick Beverley went off about Russell Westbrook not joining the huddle he organized during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ preseason game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 12th.

In the third quarter, Beverley gathered LeBron James, Lonnie Walker IV and Anthony Davis for a defensive huddle after the Timberwolves scored an and-one basket on Westbrook. Instead of joining his teammates in the huddle, Westbrook talked to the ref and someone on the bench.

It appeared as if Westbrook was ignoring Beverley and the rest of his teammates. However, Beverley said on his podcast that Westbrook wasn’t doing that.

“When I was in the huddle, I felt like Russ was in there with me,” Beverley said. “Obviously, people want a closed-up huddle of guys and all that, but that’s not entirely what a huddle is. He was talkin’ to the ref and he was talkin’ to the coaches also. … We told him on the plane like, ‘Hey Russ, anything you do bro, they like gon’ attack you. So like damn, I’m sorry you gotta go through that bro.'”

Beverley also discussed the other viral clip of Westbrook, who ran to the bench alone while the Lakers huddled up following pregame introductions. The nine-time All-Star has been doing that his entire career, so Beverley took no issue with it.

“He does that all the time,” Beverley said. “Crown heavy. Things that he’s done in his career, the places that he’s gonna end up, Hall of Fame. Crown is heavy. So that’s what comes with the territory. I told him that on the plane. It don’t faze him, but as a human, you gotta keep your sanity in this sh*t cuz you’ll kind of lose yourself. But man, mentally he’s been solid. Mentally, he’s been strong.”

Westbrook Talked About the Viral Videos

Westbrook spoke to reporters on October 13th, saying both videos during the Timberwolves game were taken out of context and that he wasn’t intentionally distancing himself from his teammates. The one-time MVP said the media can make anyone look bad by cutting things out.

“Pregame, I’ve been doing that since I’ve been in the league for years, man,” Westbrook said. “I think they just cut the video and obviously the internet is going to take it and run with whatever they need to run with. But, I’ve been doing the same ritual since I’ve been in the league.

“As far as the other video, I was actually talking to the coaches and they cut that video in half as well. I was talking to the coaches about a missed coverage. So, I don’t pay no mind to it, man. Honestly, I’m just trying to compete and do my job. Everything, videos, get nitpicked. You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. It’s not up to me to be able to judge that. I know I’m a genuine team player. I’ve never had a problem being with my teammates, so I’m going to continue doing what I’ve been doing. … That’s been the same for me, honestly, man, through my career. I’m very used to it. And I’m very accustomed to it. That’s why I’ve just been blessed and thankful to be able to continue to play each year and keep my head down and continue competing. And whatever comes with the extra stuff, comes with it. It’s not up to me to be able to make videos and things for the internet. I just go out and do my job.”

Most — if not all — Lakers fans are just about done with Westbrook, who was on the trade block this past summer. Los Angeles tried to trade the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles all offseason. The front office had discussions with the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers, league sources told Heavy.com.

Ultimately, the Lakers didn’t trade Westbrook, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. However, the prospect of Westbrook being moved in the coming weeks and months remains real, according to an October 3rd report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Lakers Can Trade Westbrook Before 2023 Trade Deadline

The Lakers can trade Westbrook before the 2023 trade deadline, which is in February. The team almost traded Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for Myles Turner and Buddy Hield before training camp started.

Westbrook, 33, was second in the NBA in turnovers last season. The UCLA product averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, which are solid numbers, but the Lakers went 31-47 in Westbrook’s 78 appearances and the future Hall of Famer had a plus-minus of -211.

The Lakers open the 2022-23 season against the Golden State Warriors, who won the 2022 championship over the Boston Celtics in six games. Westbrook is expected to play despite dealing with a hamstring injury.