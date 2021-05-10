Lakers Playoff Picture: How L.A. Can Avoid the Play-in Tournament

The Los Angeles Lakers appear to be headed for the play-in tournament, but there is still time left for the Lakers to avoid this scenario with a lot of help. As a reminder, the No. 7 through No. 10 seeds in each conference will make the play-in tournament.

With four games to go, the No. 7 Lakers find themselves one game behind the No. 6 Blazers and two games back of the No. 5 Mavericks. It is a bit more complicated than that as the Lakers do not hold the tiebreaker over the Blazers or Mavericks, so they will need to finish at least one game above either team to top them in the standings.

If there is a silver lining for Lakers fans, it is the Blazers have a much more challenging closing schedule with games against three of the top four seeds in the Western Conference based on the current standings. The Lakers face the Knicks, Rockets, Pacers and Pelicans to close out the season.

The bad news for the Lakers is they end the season with a back-to-back and both games are on the road. If the Lakers won all of the final four games, they would still need the Blazers to lose at least two of their final matchups. All this leads to an exciting finish for the Lakers, but head coach Frank Vogel emphasized the team is not fearing the play-in tournament if the standings hold.

“For me, I’m unafraid of the play-in tournament with this team,” Vogel said, per Silver Screen and Roll. “But we definitely want to finish in the top-six. There’s just too many things that can happen in a one-game series: foul trouble, a rolled ankle, anything like that could pop up. We definitely want to finish in the top-six, it’s high priority for us, but at the same time, I’m confident in our group.”

The latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

How Does the Play-in Tournament Work for the Lakers?

If the Lakers remain the No. 7 seed, here is how the play-in tournament works for Los Angeles. The Lakers would play the No. 8 seed, likely either the Warriors or Grizzlies, in a one-game playoff to advance to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed to face the No. 2 seed.

The losing team would face the winner of the No. 9 versus No. 10 play-in matchup to be the No. 8 seed. The winner of this third game of the play-in tournament advances to the playoffs as the No. 8 seed to face the No. 1 seed in a seven-game series.

Western Conference Play-in Tournament Standings

Teams in italics would make the play-in tournament if the postseason started today. The games back column is based on how far each team is behind the No. 6 seed to avoid the play-in tournament.

TEAM W L GB 5. Mavericks 40 28 – 6. Trail Blazers 39 29 – 7. Lakers 38 30 1 8. Warriors 35 33 4 9. Grizzlies 34 33 4.5 10. Spurs 32 35 6.5 11. Pelicans 31 37 8 12. Kings 30 38 9

Current Western Conference Play-in Tournament Matchups

Game 1 No. 8 Warriors vs. No. 7 Lakers Game 2 No. 10 Spurs vs. No. 9 Grizzlies Game 3 Game 1 Loser vs. Game 2 Winner

Western Conference Playoff Standings

Here is a look at the Western Conference standings heading into the Monday, May 10th matchups.

TEAM W L GB 1. Jazz 50 18 – 2. Suns 48 20 2 3. Clippers 45 23 5 4. Nuggets 44 24 6 5. Mavericks 40 28 10 6. Trail Blazers 39 29 11 7. Lakers 38 30 12 8. Warriors 35 33 15 9. Grizzlies 34 33 15.5 10. Spurs 32 35 17.5 11. Pelicans 31 37 19 12. Kings 30 38 20

Lakers’ Remaining Schedule

DATE MATCHUP TIME (ET) Tues., May 11 Knicks at Lakers 10 p.m. Wed., May 12 Rockets at Lakers 10:30 p.m. Sat., May 15 Lakers at Pacers TBD Sun., May 16 Lakers at Pelicans TBD

Blazers’ Remaining Schedule