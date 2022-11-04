Potential Trade Sees Lakers Land Zach LaVine

The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of some fresh talent and have been for a while.

Sure, the Lakers won a championship in 2020, but they suffered a first-round exit in 2021 and failed to make the playoffs in 2022. Now, sitting at 5-2 to begin the season, it looks like Los Angeles could be in for another grueling season.

According to a Western Conference Executive, who spoke with Heavy on Sports’ NBA insider Sean Deveney under the condition of anonymity, the Lakers could inject some new star talent into their rotation, if they’re willing to part ways with Anthony Davis.

At what point do the Los Angeles Lakers (quietly) gauge the value of Anthony Davis or LeBron James on the trade market? — Ben Stinar (@BenStinar) October 29, 2022

“If they (the Lakers) were to make a deal, it would be to send him back to Chicago for another Klutch guy, Zach LaVine. Davis is from Chicago, he would like to play there. LaVine played at UCLA and has said he wants to play in L.A. I think that is the only deal that would sort of satisfy all parties. Because, look, the Lakers wanted AD to be the guy who took over the franchise after LeBron and it is obvious he is not the guy to do that. Maybe LaVine can be,” The executive said.

Lavine would rapidly solve some of the Lakers’ spacing issues, while also allowing them to play at a higher pace and giving them a franchise star once LeBron James eventually moves on from the franchise. Last season, LaVine participated in 67 games for the Chicago Bulls, averaging 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game while shooting 38.9% from deep and 53.4% from two-point range.

Davis Should be Safe With Rob Pelinka in The Front Office

According to the executive, Davis’ tenure with the Lakers isn’t under any immediate threat, and likely won’t be while Rob Pelinka remains in the front office.

The Lakers won a championship because they traded for Anthony Davis. I'm not interested in any analysis of that trade that doesn't start there. It worked out for the Pelicans too. Davis has struggled to stay healthy. But the Lakers won a championship so it's a good trade. Period. — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 25, 2022

“I don’t think they’re going to get to that point as long as Rob (Pelinka) is there because the deal to get AD was his. And look, they won a title and they have AD but it has not worked out the way they hoped. Brandon Ingram is a great player, Josh Hart is a really good one. Lonzo Ball can’t stay healthy but he has been good when he is out there. They gave up picks, too. So they’re not looking to move on from AD, there’s too much invested in him,” The executive told Deveney.

Unfortunately for the Lakers, Davis’ time with the team has been marred by injuries, with the superstar center participating in just 138 regular-season games over his first three years. If Davis continues to struggle for health, his future with the Lakers will continue to be a point of discussion for both the media and fanbase alike.

Darvin Ham Praises Davis’ Commitment

When speaking to the media on November 1, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham discussed Davis’ start to the season, and how he’s been dealing with back issues that re-appeared during the team’s 99-110 loss to the Denver Nuggets on October 26.

"[Davis] has been nothing short of monstrous." – Coach Darvin Ham on how impactful Anthony Davis has been so far. pic.twitter.com/lue5OjAJKk — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 2, 2022

“He wants to dispel that myth that he’s never available. He’s had some unfortunate injuries over the last couple of years, but I can tell you right now, he’s been nothing short of monstrous since I’ve shown up. Everything we’ve thrown at him, he’s embraced it…He’s determined to be there for us this year. Highly competitive. Dealing with a lot of back pain, but he’s not in a space where he can injure himself, the injury is what it is, we’ve just gotta manage it and make sure we keep him as fresh as possible,” Ham said.

The Lakers have won their last two games, and will be hoping to add another victory to their seasons tally on November 4, when they face off against an impressive Utah Jazz team – and many will be hoping Davis can continue his strong start to the season and re-emerge as a potential cornerstone for the Lakers moving forwards.