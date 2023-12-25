Proposed Lakers Trade Poaches Knicks’ ‘Ideal’ Target Amid ‘Cold War’

The Los Angeles Lakers got a big win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on December 23, snapping their losing streak at four games. But they shifted starting point guard D’Angelo Russell to the bench.

That left them with a starting lineup bereft of playmaking beyond LeBron James.

Gabe Vincent is on the shelf with a knee injury. Austin Reaves hasn’t taken the expected leap, reverting to the bench role after opening the season as the starting 2 guard.

Perhaps that is enough reason for the Lakers to seek an upgrade in the backcourt. They could have an in with one of the newest players to land in the rumor mill: Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray.

Lakers get:

– Dejounte Murray

Hawks get:

– D’Angelo Russell

– Max Christie

– 2029 first-round pick

– 2031 first-round pick

– 2030 first-round pick swap

“Moving Murray would be a seismic shift for Atlanta,” wrote Ian Begley of SportsNet New York on December 24. “It would surely require several first-round picks and young, ascending players.”

Per Begley, some “prominent” figures within the Knicks front office view Murray as the “ideal” trade target and fit alongside Jalen Brunson.

The Hawks acquired Murray, 26, ahead of the 2022-23 season. He and Trae Young made history together, but they haven’t been able to translate that into team success.

This season, the Hawks are off to their worst start since the 2020-21 season.

Of course, the Hawks went to the Eastern Conference Finals that season. So perhaps they practice patience before doing anything drastic. It’s the same plan the Lakers want to take with other rumored potential trade targets.

This trade could also include rookie second-round pick Maxwell Lewis in addition to or in place of one of the picks. Russell mostly for salary-matching purposes, though he could fit better alongside Young as a superior shooter to Murray.

Klutch Sports Connection Hurting Knicks, Could Help Lakers

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported that the New York Knicks are among “several” potential suitors for Murray if he is made available before the trade deadline. But there is a bit of a catch that could lead to an in for the Lakers.

DJ scoring & creating pic.twitter.com/BpvzHJpJpa — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2023

“I’m told that Klutch Sports CEO Rich] Paul remains reluctant to do business with the Knicks, who are led by team president Leon Rose and executive vice president William Wesley,” Begley wrote. “Rose was a top agent at CAA before he took over the Knicks; Wesley was a consultant for the agency before he joined Rose in New York.”

Begley does say that Paul would help facilitate a deal wherever one of his clients wants to go. It could take a direct request for that to be to the Knicks, though. He also notes a face-to-face meeting would smooth things over.

“I’m told that Klutch would consider changing its current stance if there is an in-person meeting between Paul and the Knicks, presumably including Rose and Wesley,” Begley wrote. “Until and unless the two sides meet in person, the Klutch-Knicks Cold War will remain in place.”

Conversely, the Lakers organization and the agency remain in good standing.

Dejounte Murray Could Help Lakers’ Point-of-Attack Defense

Russell admitted to not being a strong defender after the loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on December 21. It is unclear if that played a part in head coach Darvin Ham’s decision to remove him from the starting lineup.

Murray is not the best point-of-attack defender. He is better at playing passing lanes and as a help defender. But he is an upgrade over Russell on that end.

He is also bigger than Vincent with a longer track record of production.

Dejounte put together another impressive all-around performance 💯 26 PTS | 10-15 FG | 4-6 3-PT FG | 4 AST | 4 REB | 2 STL#TrueToAtlanta x @UPS pic.twitter.com/VrWW0enSd3 — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) December 24, 2023

Murray’s role as a lead guard was short-lived, limited to just his final season with the Spurs in which he made his lone All-Star appearance. But he is a willing passer, an improving shooter, and a positive presence in the locker room.

With Klutch Sports’ well-documented influence within the Lakers thanks to James, this could be a time to lean into that to the benefit of everyone.