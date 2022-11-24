Proposed Trade Sends Lakers a $120 Million Point Forward

Rob Pelinka, Los Angeles Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers currently find themselves towards the bottom of the NBA’s Western Conference, sitting 14th, just 2.5 games ahead of the Houston Rockets.

Despite Russell Westbrook proving to be a great sixth man, and Anthony Davis playing at a superstar level, the Lakers are still struggling to win games due to their poor roster construction. As such, Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz believes the Lakers should look to add another ball-handling wing and an additional center via trade, with the Charlotte Hornets being the ideal trade partner. 

Swartz’s trade proposal looks like this:

Lakers Get: Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee

Hornets Get: Russell Westbrook, Max Christie, and a2023 second-round draft pick

“The Lakers pick up two starting-quality players without having to give up a future first-round pick. Hayward’s contract can be used this summer as an expiring trade chip to attach picks to if needed,” Swartz wrote in his November 23 article.

Hayward is averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game this season while shooting 44.5% from the field and 38.1% from deep. However, the Lakers may be reluctant to add the diverse forward to their rotation due to his inability to remain healthy throughout a season, especially given their long list of injury concerns on their current roster.

