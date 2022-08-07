Proposed Trade Sees Lakers Form New Super Team

The Los Angeles Lakers are no stranger to constructing elite-level teams and contending for NBA Championships on a consistent basis.

However, their latest attempt at league-wide domination has fallen flat, with their issues exasperated by Russell Westbrook’s sharp decline in form, and Anthony Davis’ inability to remain healthy throughout a season.

Still, Los Angeles still has enough talent in the bank to take one last roll of the dice before hitting the reset button, although it may cost them multiple members of their current big three. According to Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey’s recent proposed trade, the Lakers and Brooklyn Nets should be considered prime candidates to agree on terms for a blockbuster deal.

Lakers should trade AD and Russ for KD and Kyrie. https://t.co/YfDNBus7eR — Mark G (@nbamemedotcom) July 29, 2022

The trade proposal looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Russell Westbrook, Anthony Davis, an unprotected 2027 first-round pick, and a protected 2029 first-round pick.

While this proposed trade does force the Lakers into giving up future draft assets – which they’ve been reluctant to do thus far in their attempts to move on from Westbrook, it does provide Los Angeles with a new superteam capable of dominating the NBA.

Kyrie Irving Happy to Remain in Brooklyn

The downside to Bailey’s trade proposal is it gives the Lakers two superstars on expiring deals, with both LeBron James and Irving due to hit unrestricted free agency at the end of the upcoming season.

Of course, if the duo find themselves reunited in Lakerland, and the star trio sees success on the court, then there is every reason to believe they would both re-commit for at least another season. However, should the proposed trade fail to materialize, the Lakers probably need to move past their pursuit of Irving, as a recent report by SNY’s Ian Begley claims that Irving is content to see out the final year of his current contract with the Nets.

▪️ There is "a lot of pessimism" on a Kevin Durant deal getting done in the near future ▪️ Kyrie Irving is "in a good place and comfortable" with the Nets right now@IanBegley with the latest notes in Brooklyn: https://t.co/O7vOXAyoIq pic.twitter.com/eUgyqJOBdn — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) August 4, 2022

“With regards to Kyrie Irving, I was told by a source close to Irving that he feels that he and the Nets are in a very good place right now, and comfortable heading towards the start of next season. Irving obviously opted in to the final year of his deal with Brooklyn, he can be an unrestricted free agent next summer. After a lot of trade talk, there doesn’t appear to be much there at the moment, so it’s worth noting that he feels like the Nets and he are in a good place at this point, as they head towards next season,” Begley said during an August 4 appearance on SNY.

Some in Lakers Front Office Would Consider Trading Davis

When the Lakers originally traded for Anthony Davis, the common consensus was that they saw the star big man as the eventual successor to LeBron as the face of the franchise. However, Davis has been unable to remain healthy throughout his time with the team, starting just 138 regular-season games over three years.

Lakers can end the KD trade issue just by offering AD though.. even the Celtics offer would be laughable.. doesn’t mean it’ll happen though. — 🏆 𝓛𝓪𝓴𝓮𝓻𝓼 𝓓𝔂𝓷𝓪𝓼𝓽𝔂 🏆 (@LakersDynastyLD) July 28, 2022

As such, a Western Conference Executive, who spoke to Heavy.com under the condition of anonymity, recently revealed that some within the Lakers front office would be open to exploring potential trade packages for Davis.

“A lot of that depends on where LeBron winds up. If he stays in Los Angeles and he stays a Laker, he had a lot personally invested in AD being there so, yes, in that case, Davis stays. But it is not a sure thing. There are some in that organization who would not mind seeing what they can bring back for AD, but they would not do it with LeBron there. You get to 2024, though, and maybe things change. The Lakers have AD for two more years for sure, and they can only hope he stays healthy. But after that, they have to think, is this guy really our future? He can’t stay on the floor. And he has to think, do I want to be here without LeBron? That’s why the Lakers do not want to give up those future picks,” the executive told Heavy.com’s, Sean Deveney.

While we might not see Bailey’s trade proposal become a reality, it will be interesting to see how the Lakers front office approach Davis’ final contract year, and whether they begin to shop him to teams around the league or rush to offer him a contract extension. Either way, the Lakers have some big decisions ahead of them.