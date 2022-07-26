Proposed Trade Sees Lakers Land $141 Million Worth of Talent

The Los Angeles Lakers‘ pursuit of Kyrie Irving looks to be over after reports surfaced about his desire to remain with the Brooklyn Nets next season.

However, that doesn’t mean the Lakers are out of options in their bid to remove Russell Westbrook from their payroll – and their roster. According to a July 25 article from Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey, the Lakers could turn to the Utah Jazz as a potential trade partner for their superstar guard.

Bailey’s proposed trade looks like this

Lakers get: Mike Conley and Bojan Bogdanovic

Jazz get: Russell Westbrook, a 2027 first-round draft pick, and two second-round draft picks

If the Jazz were interested in taking on Russ expiring contract, Mike Conley wouldn’t be a bad fit with the Lakers at all… — bon (@BonDoingNumbers) July 20, 2022

This trade would make sense for Los Angeles, as they would get a veteran point guard who is impactful on both sides of the ball, along with an additional floor spacer who is proven at the NBA level, all while removing Westbrook from their rotation.

In terms of finances, Conley has two years remaining on his three-year $68 million deal, but the 2023-24 season is only partially guaranteed for $14.3 million. Meanwhile, Bogdanovic is entering the last year of his $73 million deal and will be a free agent next summer.

Conley and Bogdanovic Would Fit Improve the Lakers

While it’s never easy to see a superstar talent leave your team, it’s been clear for a while that Westbrook’s skill set is not an ideal fit alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis – especially due to his ball-dominant nature.

Conley can help resolve that issue, as his three-point shooting ability – 38.2% on his career – will allow him to occupy an off-ball role, thus allowing LeBron James to continue being the primary ball-handler for the Lakers.

Bojan Bogdanovic with one of the coldest-blooded buzzer-beaters of the season. GAME. pic.twitter.com/rNZOXUtH8t — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 10, 2020

Of course, adding an additional sharpshooter such as Bogdanovic also helps Los Angeles, as their spacing vastly improves, while also adding versatility when attacking close-outs or re-locating during half-court sets.

Westbrook’s Career Hangs in the Balance

If Westbrook remains with the Lakers, and endures a second trecherous season, then his career could begin to nosedive. Right now, it’s understandable why there is little interest in the star guard, and that’s due to the $47 million he’s due to earn this season.

However, according to ESPN’S Tim Bontemps, Westbrook’s career post-Los Angeles could be hanging in the balance, which is why a potential move to Utah would make sense. Sure, the Jazz are in the early stages of a rebuild, and there’s a genuine chance his contract gets brought out, but isn’t it better to become a free agent and land with a team that values your skillset, rather than remain somewhere you’re clearly not a fit?

“He might be out of the league after the Lakers,” Bontemps said.

tim bontemps was on windy’s podcast talking about how westbrook should play like bruce brown for the lakers…. the westbrook disrespect just gets out of control with each year. — Jordan Childs (@_JordanChilds) October 8, 2021

Right now, it’s clear that both Westbrook and the Lakers need a fresh start, and if a deal such as the one Bailey proposes does materialize, it would be in both parties’ best interest to seriously consider the move. Sure, Irving was always the primary target, but if he wishes to remain on the East Coast, Mike Conley would be an ideal stop-gap until next summer.