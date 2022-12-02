Proposed 3-Team Trade Sends Lakers 5 New Players

If the Los Angeles Lakers are serious about revamping their current roster, then swinging for the fences with a significant deal is probably their best bet.

According to Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale, the Lakers do have a path to a complete overhaul of their supporting cast, but it would require two additional trade partners to get the deal over the line.

Favale’s trade proposal looks like this:

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Bojan Bogdanović, Alec Burks, Malik Beasley, Mike Conley, Kelly Olynyk

Detroit Pistons Receive: Patrick Beverley, Rudy Gay, unprotected 2029 first-round pick (via Lakers

Utah Jazz Receive: Damian Jones, Kendrick Nunn, Russell Westbrook, 2023 second-round pick (via Chicago), 2026 first-round swap (via Lakers), unprotected 2027 first-round pick (via Lakers)

Should the Lakers trade Pat Bev? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/BlK3Rj3xk0 — theScore (@theScore) November 29, 2022

When looking at this trade for the first time, the biggest victory for the Lakers is that they’re only giving up one of their two future first-round picks, meaning they still retain their 2029 draft asset, giving them flexibility for the future.

Furthermore, Los Angeles’ would finally be getting off of Westbrook’s contract, and would be providing themselves with a veteran ball-handler, multiple three-point shooting threats, and a legitimate center that could see Anthony Davis slide back into his preferred role as a power forward – if Darvin Ham deemed that to be the best decision for the team.

Mike Conley Would be the Lakers’ Star Addition

Of all the incoming talent mentioned in Favale’s proposal, Mike Conley would be the centerpiece, as he would provide a stern point-of-attack defensive presence whilst also giving the Lakers a legitimate playmaker capable of operating with or without the ball in his hands.

Mike Conley beats the 1st QTR buzzer! 🚨 Jazz are putting on a clinic in Game 5. pic.twitter.com/9bYt8y803c — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 3, 2021

“He becomes an insta-fixer when he returns from his knee strain—someone who can manage and initiate the half-court offense but has zero issue moving without and just generally playing off the ball. He is also 35, with a $14.3 million guarantee heading into his age-36 season. His full salary ($24.4 million) isn’t bad money, but it’s not an asset,” Favale wrote on December 2.

Conley has played in 17 games for the Utah Jazz so far this season and is averaging 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 7.9 assists per game while shooting 39.2% from the field and 38.6% from deep. Given the veteran guard’s ability from the perimeter, his fit would make perfect sense playing alongside LeBron James and Davis, as he would provide them with additional floor spacing, thus allowing them more room to operate on the interior along with additional driving lanes in the half-court.

LeBron Hints at Potential Role Change

Another aspect to consider is how having an additional ball-handler such as Conley would help LeBron continue to slowly step back into a secondary role for the Lakers. Slowly reducing the frequency in which the ball is in LeBron’s hands, Conley could be the perfect addition to help give the superstar forward a new lease of life as a screener and rip-through threat on the perimeter, while ensuring Davis remains the featured player within the Lakers offense.

On November 29, LeBron hinted at his willingness to allow Davis to become the Lakers’ primary offensive option moving forward, admitting that he had no problem with taking a secondary role if it meant Davis could lead the team back to the postseason.

"I don't have to rely on super duper athleticism to be effective." – LeBron James shares his thought on his game evolving throughout the years and Russell Westbrook's infectious energy. pic.twitter.com/xaaHqziIEC — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) December 1, 2022

“We won a championship together. I think this is what, year four for us? I think, Maybe? I don’t need to have a talk with AD about if I come back you need to defer. No. AD be AD, and we’ll figure it out around him. I’ll figure it out, I’m ok with that, and I can do that. But, we’re gonna keep the ball in AD’s hands, and when he’s rebounding like he did tonight, he’s blocking shots, super engaged. It’s our job as a lot of the ball handlers, mine, Dias, Austin, Russ, to get him the ball, and we did that tonight,” LeBron said.

Still, if the Lakers are able to make a trade similar to the one Favale has proposed, LeBron will find taking a step back in role far easier to stomach, as the team will have more balance and the necessary shooting to allow both he and Davis to operate in the areas they work best – and that would be a big win for the Lakers front office.