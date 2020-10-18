Josh Hart Trying to Poach Key Player From Lakers

Fresh off a championship run, the Los Angeles Lakers are going to have some big decisions to make. They can try to bring the band back together or try to switch things up in some areas. One player who could be on the move is Rajon Rondo.

After a disappointing regular season, Rondo came to play in the playoffs. He quickly became the Lakers’ most important player off the bench in the postseason and proved why people refer to him as “Playoff Rondo.” He’s got a player option this offseason and reports have indicated that he plans to decline it and become a free agent.

Former Laker and current New Orleans Pelican Josh Hart took note of the rumor and suggested he come back to the “Big Easy.”

One of my favorite teammates I ever played with. Love him to come back to the Big Easy! https://t.co/GrSK921yI7 — Josh Hart (@joshhart) October 15, 2020

Rondo spent a season with the Pelicans in 2017-18 when Anthony Davis and he surprisingly swept the Portland Trail Blazers in the playoffs. New Orleans is different now as they are loaded with young talent. Rondo makes more sense with veterans.

Rondo Could Garner Interest From Knicks

One team that emerged as a potential suitor for Rondo is the New York Knicks. They’re another young team so they don’t make much sense for the veteran. The Knicks have struggled for years now and Rondo isn’t going to fix their problems. If he’s planning on still competing for titles, he should avoid New York.

Teams that should target Rondo are teams who expect to be in the playoffs. It’s clear that he’s not as effective in the regular season but he can be a difference-maker in the playoffs for a team. A team like the Milwaukee Bucks, who have struggled in the playoffs, could make sense. A return to the Boston Celtics could also be on the cards. They’re another team with loads of talent that hasn’t gotten over the hump. Rondo would be a solid backup for Kemba Walker.

Will Rondo Return to Lakers?

It’s notable that Rondo plans to hit free agency but that doesn’t mean that he’s leaving Los Angeles. He just won a championship and has built strong relationships with Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Head coach Frank Vogel has been one of his biggest champions, also.

If the name of the game is winning titles, there’s no better option for Rondo than staying with the Lakers. Now, if he’s trying to make more money before he retires, he could probably find a team that will hand him a better contract. Rondo is a good piece to have but he’s not necessary for the Lakers to compete for another title. If he decides to walk, they’ll find somebody else. Rondo didn’t really become an important member of the team until the playoffs. Next year, the Lakers probably won’t have to go in a bubble that causes them to lose one of their starters. That would make Rondo slightly less valuable.

