Lakers Drama Brewing Between Darvin Ham and Austin Reaves: Report

After averaging 36 minutes in the playoffs and emerging as the Los Angeles Lakers‘ third star, Austin Reaves saw his role and minutes diminish as the new season unfolded.

What was expected to be his leap to stardom has plateaued.

Lakers coach Darvin Ham said Reaves’s relegation to the bench in November was just a re-alignment and not a demotion as he even compared the rising star to Manu Ginobili — the San Antonio Spurs’ great 6th Man in their championship runs.

But Anthony Irwin of the Lakers Lounge has heard otherwise.

“This possible thing between [Reaves] and Ham is… something. I’m here to tell you, I’ve heard it very clearly, that for whatever reason, Ham doesn’t mess with Austin the way that you would think he would,’ Irwin said on the “Lakers Lounge” podcast on December 29. “It needs to get fixed. This might escalate all the way to where an agent gets involved or the front office gets involved and people start asking what is going into these decisions?”

Reaves struggled with only nine points on 2-of-11 shooting in 29 minutes during the Lakers’ 108-106 loss to the Western Conference leader Minnesota Timberwolves on December 30.

Austin Reaves Falling Out of Favor?

When Ham took out D’Angelo Russell off the Lakers starting lineup, many expected Reaves to replace him. But Ham opted for size and defense, elevating Jarred Vanderbilt instead.

LeBron James became the Lakers’ new starting point guard.

Now Reaves has to contend with Russell in playmaking chores and touches in the second unit.

Reaves is averaging 29 minutes per game, tied with Russell behind Anthony Davis (35.6), James (34.1) and free agent acquisition Taurean Prince (30.8).

Since Russell joined the Lakers’ second unit, Reaves hasn’t breached the 20-point mark. Over his last four games with Russell, Reaves is just averaging 11.8 points on 9.0 shots.

In 10 games this December before the Lakers starting lineup shakeup, Reaves was averaging 20.3 points on 13.6 shots.

“Not starting Austin and continuing to move away from the lineups that got the Lakers to the WCF last year is the exact kind of thing that I wrote about,” Irwin said. “That core wants to run it back. They were thrilled about that opportunity this year. Their patience with Ham is wearing thin.”

LeBron James Blasts NBA Replay Center

James could not accept the referees and the NBA Replay Center ruling that his game-tying 3 with 3.1 seconds left against the Timberwolves was ruled just a two-pointer.

“It’s obviously a 3,” James told reporters after the game. “My foot is behind the line. I mean, you can see the space between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. You can clearly see a white, the wood on the floor. There’s a space in between the front of my foot and the 3-point line. So, you know, Stevie Wonder can see that, champ.”

James was referring to a freeze frame before he elevated for the shot.

“It’s super frustrating in the sense of what the hell we got replay for?” James said. “What do we have replay for if even the replay gets it wrong?”

But the NBA Replay Center saw James’ right toe touching the 3-point line.

“Somebody over there eating a ham sandwich or (something) made the call,” James said.