Lakers’ $56 Million Bench Player off the Table in Zach LaVine Trade Talks: Report

Austin Reaves has not taken the major leap many were expecting coming off his breakout playoff performance. Yet the Los Angeles Lakers are not ready to concede him to acquire two-time All-Star Zach LaVine.

“The Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams interested in acquiring Zach LaVine, and while the Bulls would covet Austin Reaves in trade talks, he’s not for sale in LaVine conversations,” Hoopshype Michael Scotto wrote.

Reaves is averaging 13.5 points on a 46/32/84 shooting split, all below his mark from his breakout second year. But the Lakers are taking a patient approach after inking him to a $56 million, four-year max extension last summer. After all, Reaves hasn’t taken a break from basketball from last season’s stellar playoff run to the FIBA World Cup with Team USA.

To ease him off, the Lakers put him back into the second unit after struggling to find his rhythm as a starter early in the season.

Lakers’ New Big 3?

With Reaves still unable to fulfill the expectations to become the Lakers’ third option, LaVine could readily come in and fill in that role.

LaVine could provide the Lakers the third scoring punch behind their stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, forming a new Big 3 in Hollywood.

Despite a slow start to the season, the Bulls star wing is a proven scorer. He’s a 38.2% career 3-point shooter that would immediately boost the Lakers, who are currently 28th in the league in 3-point accuracy (33.9%) after Wednesday’s win against the lowly Detroit Pistons.

LaVine is averaging 21.0 points on 44.3% shooting overall and 33.6% from downtown — his lowest since he joined the Bulls in the Jimmy Butler trade. But joining a playoff contender could inspire him to get back to his All-Star form.

Another factor that is swaying LaVine to the Lakers is he shares the same representation with James and Davis at Klutch Sports.

But the Lakers have plenty of competition from other playoff contenders. LaVine has also been linked to the Philadelphia 76ers, Miami Heat and Sacramento Kings, according to Hoopshype.

Zach LaVine’s Price Tag

The Bulls have put an expensive price tag on LaVine that scared potential buyers such as the New York Knicks, who inquired in February, according to SNY’s Ian Begley.

In June, NBC Sports’ Bulls insider K.C. Johnson reported that the Bulls are seeking a good young player, multiple first-round picks and salary filler if they decide to trade LaVine.

LaVine’s value, however, had taken a hit following his and the Bulls’ slow start to the season. His enormous contract — LaVine is still owed $178 million through the 2026-27 season, which includes a player option — also plays a huge factor.

“I think Zach LaVine can get a first back, maybe another first-round pick if it’s in this draft since it’s so weak,” an NBA executive told HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto.

The 76ers are ahead of the Lakers in draft capital after the James Harden trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Due to their previous deals with the New Orleans Pelicans for Davis and the Utah Jazz for Russell Westbrook, the Lakers only have their 2030 first-round pick to dangle in any in-season trade.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka has to be creative if they are to pursue LaVine.