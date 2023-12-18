Zach LaVine’s Agent Addresses Lakers Trade Rumor

Zach LaVine‘s agent, Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, pushed back on the narrative that the Chicago Bulls star’s sole focus is a Los Angeles Lakers trade.

“It’s not one team,” Paul told The Athletic’s Sam Amick, in response to the Lakers rumor. “I don’t have a specific destination for Zach. I want what’s best for Zach and his family. When you have a guy playing the game, you want him to be able to play the game happy, whether that’s in Chicago or somewhere else.”

A Chicago Sun-Times report previously linked LaVine to the Lakers because of his Klutch Sports connection. The Lakers have four players led by their top stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, who is represented by Paul’s powerful agency.

Paul noted to The Athletic that Klutch Sports players are widespread in 24 of the 30 NBA teams.

The Athletic reported on November 14 that the Bulls and LaVine were increasingly open to trade possibilities. But Paul indicated that a final decision hasn’t been made yet.

“In the event, the Bulls decide they would like to go a different direction with the team, and it involves Zach, then I’m sure we’ll have conversations to get clarity on what’s best for both sides,” Paul said. “Until then, the goal is to get healthy and return ready to go.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on December 1 that there is zero trade market for LaVine.

"There is not a market for Zach LaVine right now."@wojespn with the latest on LaVine and the Bulls 👀 pic.twitter.com/r4stqcKkor — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 1, 2023

The former two-time All-Star wing is currently out with an inflammation in his right foot. He is expected to be sidelined until at least January.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on Dec. 11 that the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers are expected to be suitors.

LeBron James Puts Pressure on Lakers Front Office

Following a humbling loss to the San Antonio Spurs on December 15, James offered a valid excuse that may also be construed as a shot at the Lakers roster construction.

“Our team is not built to have three starters out,” James said after the loss, “but you can give credit where credit is due. San Antonio played great tonight. They shot the ball extremely well.”

The Lakers played without starters Anthony Davis (left adductor, hip spasm), D’Angelo Russell (migraine) and Cam Reddish (knee soreness).

James led the Lakers with an all-around game, producing 23 points, 14 assists and seven rebounds. But he also had the worst net rating — minus-28, meaning the Spurs outscored the Lakers by 28 per 100 possessions while he was on the floor. Austin Reaves and Taurean Prince chipped in 22 and 12 points, respectively in spot starts.

Zach LaVine as Lakers 3rd Option

LaVine could offer the security net for the Lakers in case James or Davis miss an extended period due to injuries. But LaVine also comes with his injury risks.

Nevertheless, LaVine’s pull-up game and outside shooting could boost the Lakers’ offense, which is in the bottom 10 of the league after Friday’s loss.

LaVine averaged 20-plus points over his past six seasons and a career 38.2% 3-point shooter. He could create more space for James and Davis to operate inside and vice-versa with the Lakers stars’ post-up skills.