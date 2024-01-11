Wild 3-Team Trade Proposal From Insider Lands Lakers 5 New Players

The 2023-2024 season hasn’t been an easy ride for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team is 19-19 and ninth in the Western Conference standings.

The Lakers roster was hyped coming into the season but injuries and disappointing play from role players have led to a difficult year. It’s possible that general manager Rob Pelinka made a mistake by trying to keep much of the roster from last season intact.

However, not all hope is lost. The NBA trade deadline isn’t until February 8 and there are a number of deals that could materialize. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report concocted a three-team trade in a January 11 column that could “save” the Lakers.

Pincus outlined how a trade between the Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets would go down and included 11 total players.

Grizzlies add:

Rui Hachimura (via Lakers)

Gabe Vincent (via Lakers)

Jaxson Hayes (via Lakers)

Harry Giles III (via Nets)

2029 first-rounder (protections below)

Trade exceptions ($8.3 million, $2.4 million and $1.9 million)

Lakers add:

Marcus Smart (via Grizzlies)

Luke Kennard (via Grizzlies)

John Konchar (via Grizzlies)

Xavier Tillman Sr. (via Grizzlies)

Dorian Finney-Smith (via Nets)

Trade exception ($10.5 million)

Nets add:

D’Angelo Russell (via Lakers)

Jalen Hood-Schifino (via Lakers)

Trade exceptions ($14 million, $2 million)

Why Would Los Angeles Lakers Make This Trade?

This is clearly a complex trade and would totally remake the Lakers’ roster. However, they could be able to keep guard Austin Reaves, which is something they prefer to do. Eric Pincus gave some thoughts on why the Lakers need to shake things up.

“The Lakers have shown glimpses of being the team that advanced to the Western Conference Finals last year, but the squad has seriously slumped since the In-Season Tournament championship,” Pincus wrote. “Recent wins aside, the Lakers need to add shooting, defense, ball-handling and a sturdier backup center.”

Pincus also detailed some of the reasons why this would be a worthwhile trade for Los Angeles.

“The Lakers get one of the better defensive guards in the league in Smart, to complement Austin Reaves in the backcourt,” he wrote. “The Lakers add two wings shooting roughly 41 percent each this season from three-point range. Finney-Smith gives the team a 6’7″ defender to join holdovers Taurean Prince, Cam Reddish and Max Christie.”

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have both had very good seasons and have been able to stay healthy. The Lakers may want to take a big swing so that they don’t waste a season where their two best players are healthy.

Run that back — 41 from AD to set a season high 🎥 pic.twitter.com/dI34Zdz6BT — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 10, 2024

Is It Time for Los Angeles Lakers to Swing a Huge Trade?

The trade that Eric Pincus outlined would certainly shake up the NBA. While there aren’t any superstars involved, it would have huge ramifications for three teams. Are the Lakers ready to remake their entire roster in the middle of the season?

It may be too early for that. The team has back-to-back wins over the Los Angeles Clippers and Toronto Raptors. Perhaps they could have some momentum and go on a winning streak. Luckily, the Lakers still have a month to figure out any trade before the deadline.

The Lakers are a championship-or-bust team so there’s pressure on Rob Pelinka to get the roster right. Time will tell if keeping the roster as is or making some big moves will be the right decision.