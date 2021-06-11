Lakers Could Make Run at Former No. 1 Pick, Says Analyst

As the Los Angeles Lakers enter a challenging offseason, the team’s solution to improving their roster will likely come from a bit of bargain bin shopping rather than a splashy move. There are plenty of players that could help the Lakers who are projected to be available for the team’s exception. Yahoo Sports’ Ben Rohrbach believes Knicks free-agent guard Derrick Rose is a name to watch in connection with the Lakers this offseason.

“There is a real chance the Lakers have nothing but the midlevel exception ($9.8 million) and veteran minimum (up to $2.6 million) to replace outgoing free agents,” Rohrbach detailed. “Would Spencer Dinwiddie, coming off ACL surgery in January, be open to the midlevel? Otherwise, that list is limited to the likes of Kelly Oubre Jr. and Derrick Rose. The 2021 free-agency class is not a great one. The usual suspects could be available at the minimum (Alec Burks, Austin Rivers, Jeff Green, etc.), and a J.J. Redick or Paul Millsap might join them.”

Rose on Future with Knicks: ‘They May Have Bigger Plans’

The Knicks pulled off a mid-season deal for Derrick Rose who helped the franchise reach the postseason for the first time since 2013. Rose averaged 14.9 points, 4.2 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 41.1% from behind the arc in 35 games for the Knicks this season. As for his future with the Knicks, Rose alluded to the team potentially having “bigger plans,” leaving the door open for him to sign elsewhere.

“You know how that goes, man, that’s not up to me,” Rose said after the Knicks were eliminated in the first round, per New York Post. “That’s up to the front office. They got big plans. Who knows if I may be back. I don’t know. I’m going to let my agent and them talk about it. But it’s really not up to me at all. We’ll just leave it like that. But I would love to come back. Who wouldn’t want to play for the Knicks or be in New York? I would love it, but at the same time, I know it’s out of my hands and they may have bigger plans.”

Rose Is a Realistic Option If the Lakers Lose Schroder in Free Agency

Ironically, the Knicks’ “bigger plans” could include Lakers starting point guard Dennis Schroder. The Knicks will be among the teams with the most cap space this offseason and are expected to make a run at Schroder. SNY.TV’s Ian Begley reported in April that the Knicks have an interest in signing Schroder.

“The Knicks face the Pelicans in New Orleans on Wednesday. So you will probably hear and read plenty about the future of Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, a potential Knicks target in free agency,” Begley detailed. “But another lead guard on the Knicks’ schedule this week bears watching: Dennis Schroder. Schroder is among the players on New York’s radar as the club looks ahead to free agency, SNY has learned.”

The Lakers face a difficult decision with Schroder’s future as the point guard could command $22 to $24 million annually, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. One option for the Lakers is to let Schroder walk in free agency and sign a guard like Rose who could serve as a bridge until they find their long-term solution. It could be a hard pill to swallow for the Lakers to sign Schroder to a contract exceeding $80 million as they offered during the season knowing the current roster resulted in a first-round exit.