Lakers in Danger of Losing LeBron James, Says Insider

The Los Angeles Lakers have more pressing issues that LeBron James’ future but NBA insiders believe there is a plausible scenario where the superstar leaves L.A. James will be a free agent in 2023 but the pressure is on the Lakers to revamp the current roster with admittedly limited options ahead of the trade deadline.

There is also the reality that James has publicly stated he wants to play with his son Bronny James in the NBA. ESPN’s Brian Windhorst, who has covered James dating back to his high school career at St. Vincent-St. Mary, told Maxim’s Chris Sheridan that the Lakers legend would “pursue” options outside of Los Angeles to play with his son.

“LeBron likes L.A., he likes raising his family in L.A., and his post-career businesses are in L.A.,” Windhorst noted for a February 3 feature. “But he’s made it very clear that he wants to play with his son. If that situation is available outside L.A., he’ll pursue it.”

James’ oldest son is not slated to graduate high school until 2023 and under the current rules would not be eligible for the NBA draft until 2024. The Lakers star will be just a few months shy of 40 years old when the 2024-25 NBA season tips off.

As recently as December 2021, James emphasized that he is “absolutely” still eying potentially playing on the same team with his son. James added that it would be the “ultimate thing for me to be on the same court as my son.”

“Well, I mean, absolutely, absolutely and my son is putting in the work, and we don’t really talk [about it], we never talk about it, but his dream is to play in the NBA,” LeBron said during a December 6, 2021 press conference. “That’s what he hopes, to be in the NBA and play it at a high level, and he has my my support and my blueprint.

“So, obviously with health and a little bit of luck, that would be the ultimate thing for me to be on the same court as my son in this beautiful game, but it’s a long time, a long time that happens in between here and there. So, we just take every day and try to maximize each and every day as its own.”

With the power Klutch Sports possesses in the NBA, it cannot be ruled out that Bronny James could force his way to the Lakers if his father is still wearing purple and gold. Windhorst noted that James’ next free agency decision will be about playing with his son rather than one based on the potential championship pedigree of the roster.

“Bronny may not be ready for the NBA at 19, but since he is LeBron James Jr., so he’ll get a chance. But what if Bronny is not ready for the NBA until he’s 20 or 21?” Windhorst added. “Can LeBron wait? The way he’s playing, it looks like he can. So if he moves, it’s more about Bronny than about getting one for the thumb.”