Lakers’ D’Angelo Russell Drawing ‘Inspiration’ From Celtics Guard

The Los Angeles Lakers fell to 2-3 this preseason with a 108-97 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on October 1. But even in the losing effort, D’Angelo Russell showcased a reinvigorated approach.

“This is a situation to where you can kind of control your own destiny,” Russell said via Lakers Fam on October 15. “And that’s how I’m preparing for it. I’m not using preseason as preseason. I’m using it as the first few games of the season. So that’s just my approach. If I look crazy doing it or picking up guys full-court, diving, and doing all that, that’s what I want to be.”

But Russell didn’t just pull this out of nowhere, he is trying to emulate someone.

“My inspiration has been Derrick White,” Russell said. “I want to be Derrick White. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for what does. [He] makes all the winning plays, and that’s that’s what I want to be.”

The Lakers’ rivalry with the Boston Celtics aside, Russell’s opinion is in line with former NBA sharpshooter JJ Redick’s sentiments that White is the “perfect” role player.

“You get a guy who has been a [No.] 1 guy, a 2 guy a 3 guy, a 4 guy in San Antonio, so he’s had all those roles. He understands all those roles,” Redick said on “The Old Man & The Three” on April 29. “He’s the perfect role guy. … He can he can do everything for you.”

White, 29, was in line to assume starting point guard duties for the Celtics after they traded Marcus Smart but they ended up acquiring Jrue Holiday from the Portland Trail Blazers. But White started a career-high 70 games for Boston in 2022-23 and is still held in high regard within the Celtics organization, per Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports.

Similarly, the Lakers still view Russell favorably despite Gabe Vincent’s arrival.

Russell had 11 points, one assist, and one block in the loss to Milwaukee, shooting 50% from the field. He is averaging 14.6 points on 60.9% shooting with 5.2 assists, 1.8 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per game this preseason.

D’Angelo Russell Values Taurean Prince’s ‘Versatility’

L.A. was without LeBron James and several other players. But Taurean Prince started for the fourth consecutive time after coming off the bench in the opener.

Head coach Darvin Ham has refrained from specifying who will start alongside James, Russell, Anthony Davis, and Austin Reaves. But Russell had nothing but praise for Prince whose four starts are more than all but Russell and Davis this preseason.

“He’s fit right in,” Russell said. “Offensively he’s done what he’s always done: being aggressive behind the arc, attack closeouts, do it efficiently. He’s got a lot to his game. He’s not just a shooter. Then on the defensive end, he’s a fearless competitor. You seen him try to block shots. He does everything.”

Bringing a tough, veteran presence and reuniting with DLo & Vando — Get to Know Taurean Prince 🎯 pic.twitter.com/v3AmRRwR8N — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) September 29, 2023

Prince finished the loss to Milwaukee with eight points on 2-for-5 shooting.

He also added a pair of rebounds on the night. But Prince is averaging 12.8 points on 63% shooting overall (55% 3P) with 2.8 rebounds, and 1.0 steals in his four starts this preseason.

Notably, he started both games James has played in this preseason – the closest hint we might get short of confirmation from Ham. Jarred Vanderbilt also missed another contest with an ankle injury, further clouding projections for the starting lineup.

“Just to have another guy … with that versatility, I think it just helped our group,” said Russell.

Lakers Starters to Play ‘3 Quarters’ in Preseason Finale

Ham has been coy about his plans for the fifth starting spot. But he has said that he wants to have a set lineup for the regular season. And, after the loss to the Bucks, he noted that the Lakers’ final preseason game will be a test run for their “normal rotation” looks like before the start of the regular season which should confirm whether or not Prince will start.

“For three quarters we’ll see what we look like,” Ham said. “And again, in between time continue to try to get better at different things.”

The Lakers will host the Phoenix Suns to close out the preseason on October 19. Their first regular season game will be a visit to the reigning champion Denver Nuggets in a one-game rematch of this past Western Conference Finals.