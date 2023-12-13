Latest Intel Sheds Light on Lakers’ Plan on Rumored Top Trade Candidate

D’Angelo Russell’s playoff dud stung so much that put a cloud of doubt on his long-term future with the Los Angeles Lakers.

As Russell becomes trade-eligible on December 15, Hoopshype’s Michael Scotto named him alongside Japanese forward Rui Hachimura as the Lakers’ top trade candidate. However, according to Hoopswire’s Sam Amico, “the Lakers aren’t actively shopping” their starting point guard.

Russell is off to a fine start, averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 assists while shooting 48% overall and 41% from the 3-point distance — numbers that are consistent with his last season’s output. However, the picture of him being unplayable in the playoffs still lingers.

The short-term contract, a 1+1 deal with an $18.6 million player option next season, he signed last summer does not inspire a vote of confidence from the Lakers’ brass. It’s the type of deal that could serve as a salary ballast for a potential in-season trade.

While the Lakers are not actively shopping him, Amico added that “they would in the right deal, or at least would be more likely to move Russell than some others. And they just may have to if they want a third consistent scorer in return.”

D’Lo-Zach LaVine Swap Makes Perfect Sense

Russell’s contract and his position make perfect sense for a potential swap for Chicago Bulls’ Zach LaVine.

With the Bulls in need of a point guard as Lonzo Ball, another former Laker, is still on the mend, Russell can fill up their need as they still look to contend this season.

Gabe Vincent’s impending return from injury could make Russell expandable. Vincent is a more proven playoff performer. Still fresh from his stellar run in the Miami Heat’s Finals run last season, the Lakers readily scooped him up last summer for $33 million over three years. Unfortunately, a left knee effusion derailed him this season.

On the other hand, LaVine, a former two-time All-Star, is the off-the-dribble scorer and playmaker who can become a more consistent third star for the Lakers.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania named the Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers as the expected suitors for LaVine.

Former Laker Alex Caruso off Limits

The Lakers’ interest in LaVine is real, according to The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. But at the right price.

Their preferred target is Alex Caruso, the “one that got away” following their championship run in the NBA Bubble in 2020. However, the Bulls intend to keep him.

“A bevy of teams has been expressing interest in trading for Bulls utility star Alex Caruso, league sources say, but the franchise has shut down those calls,” The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported on December 11.

And they have a good reason why.

Caruso played a career-high 67 games last season en route to being named to the NBA All-Defensive First Team. This season, he is averaging a career-best 9.5 points on 46.4% 3-point shooting.

Caruso’s outside sniping on top of his ferocious perimeter defense is the type of player the Lakers lacked in their playoff run last season. But it is also highly coveted around the league, which the Bulls value so much.

The Bulls will likely command a higher return for Caruso than LaVine, whose mega-contract worth $215 million over four years has been scaring potential buyers, including the Lakers.