Lakers Guard Russell Westbrook Addresses Calling Out Coaches During Game

Russell Westbrook appeared to get into a spat with the coaching staff during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 140-132 victory against the Houston Rockets but downplayed the interaction after the game.

The NBA TV broadcast broke down the interaction between Westbrook and Lakers coaches, specifically assistant Phil Handy, before the halftime break.

“There was an interesting scene as the Lakers headed to the locker room at the end of the first half with the lead,” NBA TV’s Jared Greenberg said. “Everybody pretty optimistic, happy with things, and then it was Russell Westbrook telling his coaches that they have to be better, repeatedly.

“Directing towards the Lakers coaching staff, ‘Ya’ll gotta be better than that.’ Phil Handy and LeBron calming Russ down saying, ‘We all have to be better, Russ.’ That was Phil Handy’s words to Russ.”

The Lakers were up double digits at the half but perhaps Westbrook thought that number should be more, considering the Rockets are the worst team in the league and gave little resistance on the defensive end. Houston ended up making it tight in the fourth quarter but the Lakers were able to pull away for the win.

Westbrook Calls Interaction a ‘Conversation’ With Coaches

After the game, Westbrook addressed the situation and didn’t see it as a confrontation.

“Honestly, just a conversation,” Westbrook said. “I didn’t get into it with anybody. Obviously, people are going to perceive how they want to, but just voicing my opinion and that was it.”

Westbrook finished with a very efficient line, scoring 24 points, five rebounds and four assists. More importantly, he had no turnovers and was 9-of-16 from the field.

Tensions might have been running high with the Lakers on the second half of a back-to-back and Westbrook taking some heat for how the final moments of Sunday’s loss to the Sixers played out.

Westbrook sprinted up the floor with 15 seconds left after grabbing a rebound and held the ball for the final shot. His attempt was swatted away by the Sixers — who may have gotten away with a foul — as time ran out, giving Philly the 113-112 win. Coach Darvin Ham backed Westbrook following the play, as well as his decision not to call a timeout.

“Down one, you’ve got one of our best playmakers to the rim, one of our best finishers at the rim, has the ball with Embiid standing in front of him. I’ll take that scenario every day of the week and twice on Sunday,” Ham said. “We just got to finish the play. That’s it. Make a harder, stronger move to the rim. That’s it. It’s as simple as that. And it just didn’t work out.”

LeBron James Battles Through Exhaustion to Lead Lakers

Someone who didn’t have to be any better was LeBron James, who set a new season high of 48 points against the Rockets. He added nine assists and eight rebounds.

“I was extremely exhausted today, extremely tired,” James said. “Body was sore from the battle that we had yesterday versus Philly. I guess once I stepped on the floor for warmups and the crowd fills in, it’s my job to go out and play the best way I can.”

With the win, the Lakers snapped a three-game losing streak and have a chance to get back to making up some distance in the standings. They’ll face the Sacramento Kings next on Wednesday.