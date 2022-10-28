Lakers Make Final Call on Russell Westbrook’s ‘Foreseeable Future’

The Los Angeles Lakers will bring Russell Westbrook off the bench on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, a move that has been rumored since last season.

Westbrook has not come off the bench since his rookie season and had started 1,007 consecutive games. The Lakers are hoping that the former MVP can be the primary ballhandler and facilitator with the second unit, giving him more space to operate. It’s a move that ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said will be in place for the “foreseeable future.”

The Lakers starting lineup will likely consist of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker IV and center Damian Jones. Davis is listed as questionable for the matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday, which could bump Westbrook back to the starting lineup if he’s unable to go.

Westbrook is averaging 10.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists this season. He is shooting a miserable 28.9% from the field and just 8.3% from beyond the arc.

Westbrook Pushed Back Against Bench Role

Westbrook has mostly said all the right things publicly pertaining to a shift to the bench, saying he’ll do what’s best to help the team win. However, he made some very revealing comments on coming off the bench in the preseason, saying it attributed to his hamstring injury.

“Absolutely,” Westbrook said when asked about the shift. “I’ve been doing the same thing for 14 years straight. Honestly, I didn’t even know what to do pregame. Being honest, I was trying to figure out how to stay warm and loose. For me, obviously the way I play the game, it’s fast-paced, quick, stop-and-go. And I just happened to, when I subbed in, I felt something. Thought it was… didn’t know what it was, but I wasn’t going to risk it in a preseason game. But definitely wasn’t something I was used to. Wasn’t warm enough. But that’s something I just wasn’t accustomed to.”

Coach Darvin Ham has been careful with the situation and has backed Westbrook multiple times. However, he made it very clear after sitting Westbrook late against the Blazers that one player’s feelings would not hold him back from doing what he felt was best for the team.

“We don’t have time for people to be in their feelings,” Ham said. “For one person to be in their feelings about when and where and how they should be in the game, I don’t have any time for that.”

Lakers Stars Have Backed Westbrook Amid Struggles

Westbrook has been caught up in trade drama and heated headlines during the Lakers’ 0-4 start, which has added an element of urgency to how the team deals with his situation. However, inside the locker room, Westbrook has found support from his teammates, specifically Davis and James.

“I mean, it’s crazy,” Davis said, per ESPN. “People are forgetting who Russ is. … I can’t imagine how tough it is for him. It’s something you guys have to ask him. But just as a team, as an organization, we’re just trying to be there for him and just keep supporting him and make sure that he doesn’t get caught up in it. ‘Cause that’s when things can go bad for him. We want to make sure that he’s continuously in a great space.”

James has also encouraged Westbrook to keep trucking and refused to throw him under the bus after his rough outing against the Blazers.