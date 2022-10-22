Lakers Guard Russell Westbrook Confronts Disrespectful Fan in Viral Video

Russell Westbrook confronted a fan talking trash in the stands following the Los Angeles Lakers‘ most recent loss to the Clippers.

Westbrook has been not been shy to get into it with fans who bark at him during games, although some would believe his 0-of-11 shooting night against the Clippers warranted a bit of a ribbing from the home crowd.

“Westbrook you suck a**,” the fan yelled as Westbrook entered the tunnel.

Westbrook returned and questioned the fan.

“What’d you say,” Westbrook barked back.

The fan quickly changed his tune, responding: “C’mon baby, we need you.”

Fan: "Westbrook you suck ass" Russell Westbrook: "What'd you say?" Fan: "C'mon baby, we need you." The switch up when confronted 💀 pic.twitter.com/IA5sJDomzA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 22, 2022

While Westbrook has been harshly criticized externally, he has support in the Lakers locker room, with LeBron James backing him following the rough outing.

“We’ve all had bad shooting nights. Everybody in this league has had bad shooting nights,” James said. “Who cares. I thought he played a great game. Defensively he was in tune, he pushed the tempo. He didn’t make any shots and that’s OK. He had five steals and two back-to-back in a critical time when they were trying to post him against Kawhi. He didn’t make any shots and that’s fine.”

Westbrook Made Vow to Pursue Fans Disrespecting Him

Westbrook’s first season with the Lakers didn’t go as designed and he caught a lot of heat for both his personal performance and the failure of the team to make the postseason. After confronting a fan last year, Westbrook said last season that fans and talking heads calling him “Westbrick” was something he wouldn’t tolerate and a disgrace to his family name.

“When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots,” Westbrook said. “‘Westbrick’ to me is shaming my name. It’s my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means more, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me. That’s just one example.”

Westbrook — who will make more than $47 million this season — made a declaration to address disrespect from fans when he hears it.

“It’s not great man. I think a lot of times I let it slide but now it’s time to put a stop to that and put it on notice,” Westbrook said last season. “There’s a difference. We need to make sure that it’s understood and every time I do hear it now, I will make sure that I address it and make sure that I nip that in the bud.”

Paul George: ‘Joy’ Removed From Westbrook’s Play

Westbrook’s role and presence with the Lakers have been a hot topic to start the year, with the former MVP embroiled in trade drama. Paul George — his former teammate in Oklahoma City who was on the opposite sideline during Thursday’s loss — said it doesn’t look like Westbrook has the same joy for the game night in and night out like he did previously.

“I just want him to keep having that joy, keep having that excitement, that fun — that’s what makes him special, the fact that he can do that on a nightly basis,” George said. “I hate to see that it doesn’t look like it’s there for him. But, you know, hopefully in the end, it works out for him in his favor.”

Westbrook is averaging 10.5 points on 30.4% shooting with 7 rebounds and 3.5 assists through two games, although the numbers are skewed by his rough night against the Clippers.