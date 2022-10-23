Lakers Put Russell Westbrook on Notice After Benching

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-3 after a tough loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday and Russell Westbrook’s feelings on being benched late are the least of coach Darvin Ham’s concerns.

Westbrook played in the fourth quarter late but was put on the pine after an ill-advised mid-range shot with less than a minute left gave the Blazers some extra life.

The Lakers led 102-95 with 1:56 to play but the Blazers did not go away. With 27 seconds to play and about 16 seconds on the shot clock, Westbrook missed a shot, which drew a visible negative reaction from LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Moments later, Damian Lillard hit a 3-pointer on the other end to give the Blazers the lead. Westbrook did not play during the final possessions.

“I just wish we would’ve attacked the rim directly,” Ham said. “That’s the one shot that teams want you to take and want to give up — long 2s, contested 2s, what have you. And with his ability to explode and get to the basket still being at a high level, I wish he would’ve did that. Especially with Nurkic standing back there with five fouls.”

Ham said he wanted Westbrook on the floor late to have another athletic defender in the mix.

Ham on Westbrook: ‘We Don’t Have Time for Feelings’

Westbrook’s role with the Lakers has been a hot-button topic but he’s started all three games this season. However, he hasn’t always been involved late, which included Sunday’s loss. Ham said he’s not worried about Westbrook being upset and isn’t scared to make what he feels is the right move for the team.

“From Day 1, I said I’m going to do whatever I need to do to make us successful,” Ham said, per ESPN. “We don’t have time for feelings, for people to be in their feelings. We’re trying to turn this around.”

As for Westbrook, he said he doesn’t have a feel for the level of frustration around the team after falling to 0-3.

“Not really sure on that,” said Westbrook, who was grinning throughout his interview with reporters.

Ham Feels Lakers Improving Despite Losses

The Lakers have shot the ball miserably through the first few games — 22.4% from deep and 38.8% overall — but have still managed to stay relatively competitive. They had a shot against the Clippers and were in the driver’s seat against the Blazers.

“Some tough losses, but I’d be much more concerned if I was sitting here and we just had an array of blowouts, just getting totally ran off the floor. You can see the improvements, you can see us getting better in different areas,” Ham said, before retreading his feelings on Westbrook’s situation. “For one person to be [in] their feelings about when and where and how they should be in the game — I don’t have time for that.”

Westbrook is a former MVP and has always been seen as an elite competitor, albeit sometimes misguided with his energy on the court. However, he did not have any sage advice for the squad after the loss.

“I don’t have the answer for that one,” he said when asked how the Lakers can turn it around. “Just keep competing.”

Westbrook finished with 10 points on 4-for-15 shooting, six rebounds, six assists and zero turnovers.