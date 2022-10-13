Russell Westbrook Goes Viral With Actions Lakers Fans Will Despise

During the Los Angeles Lakers‘ preseason loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 12th at Crypto.com Arena, Russell Westbrook went viral for actions LA fans will despise.

In the third quarter, Patrick Beverley gathered LeBron James, Lonnie Walker IV and Anthony Davis for a huddle after the Timberwolves scored an and-one bucket on Westbrook. Instead of joining his teammates for the huddle, Westbrook talked to someone on the bench and everyone on NBA Twitter discussed the clip.

in re: to that Westbrook/Pat Bev vid going viral, here’s the camera angle from Spectrum Sportsnet which shows what Russ was doing when Pat tried to huddle up. pic.twitter.com/GKnrD4KMLw — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 13, 2022

Westbrook played 25 minutes against the Timberwolves. The nine-time All-Star finished with five points, three rebounds, four assists and three turnovers while shooting 1-of-3 from the field, 0-of-2 from beyond the arc and 3-of-6 from the free-throw line. The Lakers lost by a final score of 118-113, dropping to 1-4 in the preseason.

Beverley and Westbrook slapped hands after Westbrook was done talking to the person he was communicating with, so it doesn’t appear the one-time MVP was ignoring his new teammate. However, Lakers fans weren’t happy with Westbrook.

Lakers Fans Are Done With Westbrook

Many Lakers fans are done with Westbrook, who was on the trade block this past summer. Los Angeles tried to trade the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles all offseason. The front office had discussions with the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers, league sources told Heavy.com.

Ultimately, the Lakers didn’t trade Westbrook, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. However, the prospect of him being moved in the coming weeks and months remains real.

Nothing against Russel Westbrook but the lakers are legit better when he doesn’t step on the court with all due respect — Mark Jackson’s Burner (@casualtakeking) October 13, 2022

Russell Westbrook doesn’t fit this team If the Lakers can pull off a trade, this team is really serious. They look hella good — Josh Toussaint (@josh2saint) October 13, 2022

Not feeling this from Westbrook AT ALLpic.twitter.com/R0LKWuw6bt — LakersSpin (@LakersSpin) October 13, 2022

Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers last season. The veteran guard averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, which are solid numbers, but the Lakers went 31-47 in Westbrook’s 78 appearances and Russ had a plus-minus of -211.

According to an October 3rd report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic, the Lakers almost traded Westbrook and unprotected first-round picks in 2027 and 2029 to the Pacers for center Myles Turner and shooting guard Buddy Hield before training camp started. Among 46 players to take at least 1,000 shots last season, Westbrook ranked 42nd in true shooting percentage, making him a poor fit next to James and Davis.

The Lakers can trade Westbrook before the 2023 trade deadline, which is in February. Most people around the NBA believe Los Angeles general manager Rob Pelinka should deal the future Hall of Famer to the Pacers for Turner and Hield, two players who are better fits next to James and Davis than Westbrook is.

Lakers Could Compete for a Title With Turner & Hield

One of the best shooters in NBA history, Hield is 50th all-time in made 3-pointers and has never shot below 36.0% from 3-point range in a season. The Oklahoma product has career averages of 15.9 points and 4.3 rebounds in 468 regular-season games with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings and Pacers while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Hield is the perfect shooter to pair next to James and Davis.

Meanwhile, Turner has career averages of 12.7 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 2.3 blocks with the Pacers while shooting 48.9% from the floor, 34.9% from deep and 76.8% from the free-throw line. The Texas product is a defensive star, as he’s a two-time blocks champion.

The Lakers could start Kendrick Nunn, Hield, James, Davis and Turner if they trade Westbrook to the Pacers. That starting lineup would feature three shooters (Nunn, Hield and Turner) around James and Davis.

On October 4th’s episode of “Pardon The Interruption,” ESPN’s Michael Wilbon said the Lakers should complete the Westbrook-Turner-Hield trade.

“Hield and Turner, they make the Lakers a bigger threat now,” Wilbon said. “It allows Anthony Davis to sort of have less pressure on him, which I believe is necessary. And when Anthony Davis is out there with Turner and Hield and LeBron, now you’ve got something. You’ve got a threat of a team. So do the damn deal. Don’t tell me about the picks in 2027 and 2029. They’re not Oklahoma City.”