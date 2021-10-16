Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Lashes Out at Fan With NSFW Rant

Russell Westbrook did not take too kindly to a fan in Sacramento telling him he should go back to his blue hair, with the Los Angeles Lakers star firing back with an NSFW rant.

Video of the incident went viral shortly after the Lakers dropped the final game of their preseason slate to the Kings, 116-112.

“Brodie, where the hair dye at,” the fan yells from his courtside seat. “You play better.”

A scornful Westbrook looks his way and responds with a simple, “Shut the f–k up,” before walking away.

Russ wasn't trying to hear it from this fan sitting courtside 😅 (via genegetsmoney/IG) pic.twitter.com/kvuG0mW8qi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2021

Westbrook has a history of interacting with fans, most notably during a game against Utah in which a fan allegedly made a racial taunt at the former MVP.

“There’s no protection for the players,” Westbrook said after the incident. “I think there are a lot of great fans who like to come to the game and enjoy the game. And then there are people that come to the game to say disrespectful things about me, my family.”

Westbrook also has a history of having a very unique style, with a photo from fashion week in a skirt going viral in the offseason.

Westbrook Only Has One-Gear When Competing

Westbrook is one of the ultimate competitors in the NBA and never takes a night, let alone a play, off.

“We play 82 games, there are gonna be nights when your team just doesn’t have it. Four games in five nights, you’re tired, you’re beaten down, it’s a long trip, there’s flight issues. Russell is so unique that it doesn’t happen to him. It’s nuts,” Westbrook’s former coach Billy Donovan told Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated in 2015.

“His give-a-fuck-level is very, very high,” Thunder teammate Nick Collison added in the same interview.

Another high-level competitor on the Lakers is Rajon Rondo, who is looking forward to combining forces with Westbrook for some fiery practices.

“Russ and I, we’ve been competing for so long,” Rondo told reporters during media day. “He’s one of the best, ultimate competitors I’ve played with in my career. I love competing against Russ. I know he’s going to bring it every night. I know he’s looking to destroy me. Likewise, I’m looking to destroy him.

“There’s no better feeling than to go out against someone that plays at a high level and is going to bring it.”

Russell Westbrook Not Worried About Preseason Struggles

The Lakers went winless in the preseason and Westbrook did not have the best showing. But Westbrook isn’t too worried, especially considering that the majority of the roster is still trying to mesh around LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Honestly, I can’t tell you—I’ve been in the league 13 years,” Westbrook said. “I don’t know my preseason record for any of those years. So, that should answer your question. I don’t know anything about preseason. So, no, it does not matter.”

The Lakers are also installing a new offensive system led to some unorganized showings in the preseason.

“We’re flowing into our offense this year. We’re encouraging more randomness and more cutting, just to keep the defense off guard (with) less predictability,” Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters.

The Lakers open the regular season against the Warriors on Tuesday, October 19.

