7-Time All-Star Sends Strong Message to Lakers’ Russell Westbrook

A seven-time All-Star sent a strong message to Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook on October 13th.

Los Angeles Clippers small forward Paul George showed his support for Westbrook, who went viral on October 12th during the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The nine-time All-Star ran to the bench alone while the Lakers huddled up following pregame introductions and didn’t join a defensive huddle in the third quarter led by Patrick Beverley.

George and Westbrook were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder for two seasons and have a close relationship. George saw how everyone was bashing Westbrook and the Clippers wing made sure he had Russ’ back.

Keep ya sanity Brodie!! You one of the best and it ain’t stamped enough!! ✊🏾 — Paul George (@Yg_Trece) October 13, 2022

Most — if not all — Lakers fans are done with Westbrook, who was on the trade block this past summer. Los Angeles tried to trade the NBA’s all-time leader in triple-doubles all offseason. The front office had discussions with the Utah Jazz, Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs and Indiana Pacers, league sources told Heavy.com.

Ultimately, the Lakers didn’t trade Westbrook, who becomes an unrestricted free agent in the summer of 2023. However, the prospect of him being moved in the coming weeks and months remains real, according to an October 3rd report from Sam Amick, Shams Charania and Jovan Buha of The Athletic.

Westbrook was second in the NBA in turnovers last season. The veteran guard averaged 18.5 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists, which are solid numbers, but the Lakers went 31-47 in Westbrook’s 78 appearances and Westbrook had a plus-minus of -211. Among 46 players to take at least 1,000 shots last season, Westbrook ranked 42nd in true shooting percentage, making him a poor fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Westbrook Gave Context to Viral Videos

Westbrook spoke to reporters on October 13th, saying both videos showed during the Timberwolves game were taken out of context and that he wasn’t intentionally distancing himself from his teammates.

“Pregame, I’ve been doing that since I’ve been in the league for years, man,” Westbrook said. “I think they just cut the video and obviously the internet is going to take it and run with whatever they need to run with. But, I’ve been doing the same ritual since I’ve been in the league.

“As far as the other video, I was actually talking to the coaches and they cut that video in half as well. I was talking to the coaches about a missed coverage. So, I don’t pay no mind to it, man. Honestly, I’m just trying to compete and do my job. Everything, videos, get nitpicked. You can cut any video and make anything you want out of it. It’s not up to me to be able to judge that. I know I’m a genuine team player. I’ve never had a problem being with my teammates, so I’m going to continue doing what I’ve been doing. … That’s been the same for me, honestly, man, through my career. I’m very used to it. And I’m very accustomed to it. That’s why I’ve just been blessed and thankful to be able to continue to play each year and keep my head down and continue competing. And whatever comes with the extra stuff, comes with it. It’s not up to me to be able to make videos and things for the internet. I just go out and do my job.”

New Lakers head coach Darvin Ham closed out the preseason by bringing Westbrook off the bench, a lineup the team will continue to explore during the regular season. The one-time MVP played only five minutes versus the Sacramento Kings, though, before exiting with a left hamstring injury.

Westbrook Day-to-Day

The Lakers have listed Westbrook as day-to-say with his hamstring injury. It’s unknown if the UCLA product will play on opening night against the Golden State Warriors.

James, Davis and Westbrook appeared in only 21 games together last season. The Lakers were 11-10 with their three All-Stars on the floor together, a 43-win pace over the course of an 82-game season. According to a July 18th report from Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Westbrook, James and Davis “huddled up on a phone conversation” during the first weekend of Summer League in Las Vegas, with each star expressing their commitment to one another. The conversation was organized to ensure all three players were on the same page.

The Lakers can trade Westbrook before the 2023 trade deadline, which is in February.