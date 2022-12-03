Lakers Star Russell Westbrook Sounds Off on Heated Confrontation With Fan

Russell Westbrook got into it with a fan during the Los Angeles Lakers‘ 133-129 victory against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday night.

Late in the first quarter, Westbrook was going back and forth with a fan sitting in the front row. The fan was briefly escorted away but later went back to his seat. When asked about what happened, Westbrook said that things were said that crossed the line of what is acceptable.

Russell Westbrook had some words for this Bucks fan 👀pic.twitter.com/Q9dLwwbWRa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 3, 2022

“We don’t have to talk about it,” Westbrook said postgame. “I’ll figure it out with the league. Just respect for the game. Sometimes, obviously, things get said throughout the game and just being respectful is the thing I stand on. I don’t mind people coming to the game and heckling and different things, but there’s a certain line you don’t cross and I feel like it crossed it. I’ll handle it and move forwards.”

Westbrook has had his run-ins with fans previously and sent a message on it last year during his rough season, particularly on being nicknamed “Westbrick.”

“When it comes to basketball, I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots,” Westbrook said. “‘Westbrick’ to me is shaming my name. It’s my legacy for my kids. It’s a name that means more, not just to me, but to my wife, to my mom, my dad, the ones that kind of paved the way for me. That’s just one example.”

Westbrook Praised For Hustle Play in Victory

Despite the distraction, Westbrook put on quite the display on the court. He posted 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding seven rebounds and 11 assists in 29 minutes played. He also did not turn over the ball in the contest.

Westbrook closed the game — which hasn’t always been the case this season — and had a clutch play down the stretch, diving for a ball that led to a bucket in crunch time.

Head coach Darvin Ham has been a big supporter of Westbrook and praised him after the game for his play in crunch time.

“The one play I showed the team after the game was just Russ diving on the floor, keeping the ball alive,” Ham said. “Bron, not giving up, not walking but pursuing the play, having his back, coming up with the ball and pushing it down floor and AD not just relying on Bron to do something spectacular on his own but following Bron up.

“All three of our big dogs supporting one another and laying it all on the line I thought was key. When we talk about winning habits, winning plays, that’s right there at the top of the list. All three of those guys involved to secure the win.”

LeBron James on Win: ‘We All Felt in Rhythm’

A win over the Bucks was a big step in the right direction for the Lakers, pushing their record to 9-12. Injuries to LeBron James and Anthony Davis have marred the start of the season but the star duo appears to be hitting their side alongside Westbrook.

“I feel like tonight is the most complementary and the best game with all three of us on the floor together that we’ve played on both sides of the floor. We all felt in a rhythm. We all felt we was making impactful plays throughout the whole game,” James said.

Davis put up a massive stat line of 44 points, 10 rebounds and four assists, adding three blocks. James came on strong in the fourth quarter, collecting 28 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds.