Russell Westbrook Sounds Off on Future With Lakers

Russell Westbrook says the plan is to run it back with the Los Angeles Lakers next year, despite a massively disappointing debut season in purple and gold.

Westbrook was asked about his future with the franchise after the Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention on Tuesday with a 121-110 loss to the Suns.

“That’s the plan, but nothing is promised,” Westbrook told reporters after the game. “Like I said all season long: you gotta play the cards you’re dealt. Yes — we want to be able to see what that looks like, what that entails over the course of an 82-game season. But we’re not sure if that’s guaranteed neither. So, I just hope that we have a chance to be able to do something in the future.”

Westbrook was a polarizing addition this offseason, with the Lakers taking on his massive salary and sending key pieces to Washington to form a new “big three” in Los Angeles. But a flurry of injuries — specifically to LeBron James and Anthony Davis — and lack of overall cohesion never allowed the Lakers to grow into a contender.

The Lakers went 11-10 in games where James, Westbrook and Davis played together.

“I think we could’ve done extremely well,” Davis told FOX Sports. “We’ve got me, Russ, Bron, Melo [Carmelo Anthony], Dwight [Howard], AB [Avery Bradley], Malik [Monk]. We got an extremely good team on both sides of the basketball. But with us not being healthy, we don’t know what this team could’ve been. It looks good on paper and, at times, we do play well.”

Davis was slated to be the centerpiece of the Lakers roster but his time rehabbing injuries is piling up. The former No. 1 overall pick has missed 75 games over the past two seasons due to injury.

Westbrook had his individual struggles as well. He was benched multiple times in the fourth quarter of key games and never seemed to mesh alongside his new superstar teammates in James and Davis.

“Honestly, me personally, it’s a situation that I was just blessed to be able to be in,” he said. “Learned a lot about a lot of different things within myself. I was able to just stay real faithful and true to what I believe in, regardless of what was ever thrown our way, or my way.

“I’m covered. I am super blessed and grateful. Regardless of whatever is thrown my way, I’m covered by the protection of faith … I can always prevail and get through it.”

It’s a glass half-full take from Westbrook, but the former MVP knows he has a $47 million player option for next season that he can opt into.

Lakers Disappointing Season Comes to a Close

There’s still three games left in the Lakers season but those will not mean anything with LA unable to even make the play-in tournament. The Lakers opened the season with the second-best odds to win the title, behind the Brooklyn Nets.

“Extremely disappointed,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said after the loss to the Suns. “Disappointed for our fan base. Disappointed for the Buss family, who gave us all this opportunity and we want to play our part in bringing success to Laker basketball and we fell short.”

Vogel is not expected to be back with the team next season after a three-year stint. He helped the Lakers win the title in the bubble in 2020 but has gone 73-77 over the last two seasons.