Proposed Trade Sends Lakers All-Star Forward & Impact Scorer

The Los Angeles Lakers are about to launch a search for their next head coach after firing Frank Vogel but perhaps an even more important issue is to figure out what to do with Russell Westbrook. He had a disastrous debut season with the team and didn’t make things better when he called out LeBron James and Anthony Davis in his exit interview. The situation with him doesn’t seem salvageable and the two sides need to move on.

It previously seemed like it would be impossible for the Lakers to get off the $47 million they’re supposed to pay Westbrook next season but there may actually be some teams interested. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Charlotte Hornets have emerged as a team that could take the guard off Los Angeles’ hands.

“While Hornets owner Michael Jordan has long ranked as a Westbrook admirer, it’s not yet clear if that would give such a trade concept more life,” Stein wrote. “The scenario has nonetheless been mentioned by multiple rival teams in recent weeks and, if nothing else, illustrates the likelihood that the Lakers would largely be limited to trades in which they’re the team taking on more long-term money if they want to move off Westbrook immediately.”

The Hornets aren’t the perfect trade partner but if they’d be willing to add Westbrook, the Lakers should at least speak to them.

ALL the latest Los Angeles Lakers news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lakers newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lakers!

Gordon Hayward & Mason Plumlee for Westbrook?

If the Hornets are going to bring in Westbrook, they’re going to need some benefit. Unfortunately for the Lakers, that means taking on bad contracts. Greg Swartz of Bleacher Report proposed that Los Angeles sends the Hornets Westbrook, a 2027 first-round pick (top-three protected) and two 2023 second-round picks for Gordon Hayward and Mason Plumlee:

While the Lakers may not want to trade Westbrook and their 2027 first for John Wall (understandably so), Hayward is a better player who would fit well next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis. A 6’8″ wing who can play on or off the ball, a healthy Hayward would be an ideal third piece for the Lakers, one who can score, rebound and set up others. Plumlee would also be a huge upgrade over Dwight Howard in the starting lineup at center for a season. The move saves Los Angeles $7.9 million immediately and helps all the pieces fit together far better heading into next year.

Hayward is still a solid player and was an All-Star in 2017. Plus, he’s a good 3-point shooter as he made 39.1% of his shots from beyond the arc this season. Plumlee doesn’t necessarily move the needle but has started a lot of games at center. The most appealing aspect of this trade is the $7.9 million in salary-cap space the Lakers would open up to sign some players.

What About Kelly Oubre Jr.?

Bleacher Report’s proposal could certainly be on the table but one from ESPN’s Zach Lowe would likely be better. He proposes the Lakers send the Hornets Westbrook and the 2027 and 2029 first-round picks for Hayward and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Oubre has averaged 15+ points a game in each of the last four seasons. He’d be a really strong scoring option off the bench or the team could even use him in the starting lineup. Oubre is a solid wing defender who can score so that should be appealing to the Lakers.

READ NEXT: Lakers Strike Deal With Rising Young Guard, G League Rookie of the Year

