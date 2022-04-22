Lakers Could Land $117 Million All-Star in ‘Realistic’ Trade, per Insider

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Russell Westbrook won’t be a Los Angeles Laker next season. His debut season with the team was an unmitigated disaster and the team has to figure out a way to get off of his contract. The most likely outcome is that he gets traded away. He’s not a great asset right now but he’s on an expiring contract so there is a team out there that will want him.

One team that makes a lot of sense is the New York Knicks. It looked like the franchise turned things around last season with a playoff berth but couldn’t replicate that success this year. With 2023 offering a loaded free agent class, opening up $47 million in salary-cap space after next season has to be appealing to some teams. Though the Knicks apparently aren’t interested in Westbrook, Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report believes that a package surrounding Julius Randle could be “realistic” for both sides:

Like the Lakers, the New York Knicks didn’t near internal expectations. Julius Randle didn’t live up to his 2020-21 All-Star campaign. Would the Lakers look to reunite with their 2014 draft pick (No. 7)? Given his contract and positional duplication with James and Davis, that seems like a stretch. Still, New York might be open to giving up Evan Fournier, Alec Burks, Kemba Walker, Nerlens Noel and Cam Reddish. The challenge for the Lakers would be to incentivize the Knicks to clear salary when most of those players have one year left on their deals (only Fournier’s extends beyond the 2022-23 season). The latest buzz around the league suggests the Knicks aren’t interested in Westbrook, but it’s April. That could change by June or July.

Randle’s Contract Might Be Worse Than Westbrook’s

On the surface, the Knicks would be a good trade partner for the Lakers. Adding Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker could help with their floor spacing. Those two aren’t huge needle movers but the Lakers can’t expect to get too much in return for Westbrook. However, trading for Randle wouldn’t be the right play.

The contract extension he signed that pays him an average of $29 million a year over the course of three years doesn’t start until next season. He also has a play option for the fourth year. The Lakers would be giving up a year of Westbrook for four years of Randle. He’s a solid player but he can’t shoot and doesn’t help with floor spacing. Any trade with the Knicks should not involve Randle.





What’s a Better Trade Package With the Knicks?

If the Lakers do trade Westbrook, the focus needs to be on getting some shooting in return. A package with the Knicks that sends Fournier, Derrick Rose and Alec Burks to Los Angeles for Westbrook could make sense. While the Knicks could get off of Burks’ and Rose’s contract after next season, they’ll be stuck paying Fournier for at least two more seasons.

If New York has its eyes on 2023 free agency, freeing up as much money as possible is important. Trading Fournier would save the team about $19 million in 2023. The veteran guard isn’t a bad player and would certainly help the Lakers’ shooting issues while Rose and Burks give the team some good options off the bench.

